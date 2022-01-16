Free Camping in The United States | Part II

There are so many options to camp, but how do you find them? While there are dozens of apps out there and other resources, we started with Campendium. When we first started boondocking we didn't know anything about it. Can we stay here? Would we be okay? How can you tell how long you can stay? Would someone kick us out?

We got past those questions pretty quick. After chatting with people on instagram, going through reviews on Campendium and trial and error, we felt like veterans.

The biggest question of those is, "How long can I stay?" The answer is usually anywhere from 1 to 16 nights. 16 is the longest we have seen within a 30 day period. The majority is either up to 3 or 14 in 30 days. It is normally posted or you can go to the website associated with that area of BLM or National Forest. The following spots show the variation in time allowed.

Silverton, CO

This small town in Colorado has a few designated boondocking areas. It's very popular amongst full time, part time and weekend warriors as it is in between Durango and Ouray. It is either the end or the beginning of the million dollar highway.

14 days is the limit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gfzt_0dmoEDZ900
Sedona, AZ

Sedona seems to be the first place that a lot of first time boondockers or dry campers start. Situated in between Cottonwood and Sedona, the area is full of BLM land.

14 days is the limit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00dJAd_0dmoEDZ900
Leslie Gulch, OR

Located in the farthest eastern part of Oregon, Leslie Gulch has a great dry camping area. It's free, but within designated spots and zero services except a pit toilet.

14 days is the limit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvNml_0dmoEDZ900
Sun Valley, ID

We love Sun Valley for boondocking because there is plenty of national forest roads and blm land to go around. You might even be lucky enough to camp in the middle of a herd of sheep. Watching them being moved around by the shepard is quite amazing.

This area has multiple limits and they are all posted. 3, 10, 14 and 16 days are the limits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHRVk_0dmoEDZ900
Mt. Shasta, CA

This area is absolutely gorgeous and a good stop while trying to get into California.

3 days is the limit here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLCQm_0dmoEDZ900
Please remember to Leave No Trace and to respect these areas and their locals. If we want to continue to be able to use these areas, we must respect them.

We became full time RVers in 2016 to explore the US. Now roaming in a van we highlight hikes, road trip attractions and free camping.

