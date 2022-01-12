Hike Through Utah's Unique Slot Canyons

I can still remember the first time that we experienced a slot canyon. I didn't even know they existed until we were able to take some time in Utah. We were immediately hooked and did all the research we could to find more.

The most general description of a slot canyon is, "a long, narrow channel or drainageway with sheer rock walls." Most slot canyons are easy to hike through and the only danger can come with flash flooding. When you have 500' rock walls on each side of you, you can understand why some slot canyons are considered the most dangerous hikes in the world. But normally, you don't have to worry about that. Just get excited for the adventure you are about to partake in. Hiking through water or becoming a contortionist to get through narrow ways or trying to catch the light just right for the colors to come out.

Slot Canyons in Utah

A few of our favorite slot canyons in Utah are as follows:

Kanarra Creek

During the hot summer months, this is the perfect slot canyon to explore. Hike through water to get to waterfalls and some fun ladders. It is busy and you do have to pay to park, but it's worth the adventure and fun!

Zebra Slot Canyon

This is probably the most unique slot canyon Utah has to offer. While, not long, it will take you a minute to digest what you are looking at and then another minute to realize how long you have been staring in awe.

Peek-A-Boo Slot Canyon

If you are visiting this slot canyon in the summer, make sure to bring plenty of water. This area is arid, which means there is no water at all. This is one of the narrowest slot canyons we have been in!

Spooky Slot Canyon

I am not sure why this is called Spooky, but if you can make it into the slot canyon maybe it's because it is eerily quiet. You can't walk into this one, there is a bit of a sheer rock wall climb with no rope or steps, but if you make it, it's fun to explore!

Sulphur Creek

Capitol Reef National Park is probably the least popular national park in Utah, but it was our favorite. With slightly lesser crowds, you still get an amazing drive through, beautiful hikes and great camping. While you cannot bring your dog on this hike, it's worth it to take some time to explore. There are river crossings, dry river beds, rock climbing, waterfalls, hiking through water and many awesome spots to stop and take it all in.

Do you have a favorite slot canyon in Utah?