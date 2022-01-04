Free Camping in the United States

Growing up camping to me was taking the RV to an RV park. You are given a specific site with no privacy or space. There wasn't boondocking or dry camping options that we were aware of.

As we began to travel the United States full time, this lifestyle gave us the freedom to stay places longer, or see more things along the way. Being able to stay in one spot for 10-16 days for free gave us a home base that had enough to explore right there, but then also everything we needed or wanted close by.

Some of the most popular spots we have been to are right in the middle of mountain biking single track trails, or the start of a hike or next to someone's favorite fishing hole. Some of the most remote spots we have found are in the middle of the forest or in the desert where you feel like you are always exposed, but no one is near by. We have experienced it all and it never gets old. So where can you stay?

Stay next to a beautiful river in Idaho.

Relax surrounded by stunning monuments in Utah.

Drive where there are no speed limits and stargaze at night in Oregon.

Enjoy the wide open spaces in the desert that Arizona provides.

Marvel at snow capped mountains in the forest in California.

These are just a few of the thousands of options out there. Hopefully it peaks your interest or add them to your camping wishlist. Let us know if you have any questions on getting started!