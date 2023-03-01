Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood is changing and I don't know how to feel about it

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukMWq_0l3CZNAa00
New luxury housing complex, Astra, located across from the Metro Crenshaw/LAX line in Inglewood, CA.Photo byBSB Design

By: Yolanda Davidson

The Astra is located at 215 E. Regent Street, Inglewood. The luxury apartment community is set to start tours for potential residents in March 2023. The major construction project has been built on a site that was formerly vacant for over two decades. I can remember when brand new Cadillacs were on that very lot. Now the quick detour from Manchester Blvd. traffic is no longer available.

Men working on Regent Street and on the huge brick-like structure is daunting when recalling being able to see CVS from La Brea Avenue for so many years. It is great to see all the new construction. Inglewood, like the rest of Los Angeles County, is facing a serious affordable housing crisis. Astra is not the answer to this crisis.

The planning commission and the city council have continued to inform residents Inglewood has the most affordable housing units in the South Bay. Despite their efforts, Inglewood continues to face a crisis with aging residents, as well as low to moderate-income households, many of which are renters not able to afford skyrocketing rents in the city.

The Astra, like all new housing developments built in Inglewood, will not have any rental protections for residents. The Astra has units starting at a whopping $2500 monthly rate for a studio apartment, and up to $4000 monthly for a 3-bedroom unit. The complex boasts the city’s first dog park, fireside lounging, an 8-seat theater, EV charging stations, Target, 24/7 noise, construction from the upcoming Inglewood Transit connector project, the flashing jumbotron on Florence, and the K-line. This will be the jewel of La Brea and Market Street.

How will current residents be able to fork over $4000 per month, when the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey states the average Inglewood household earns $68,135 is a question time will answer.

How many household members would it take to live in Inglewood luxury? Not to mention, the fact that over 40% of Inglewood households earn less than $50,000 annually according to the same survey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YVdPD_0l3CZNAa00
The Wesley is luxury housing built on the Hollywood Park site across from SoFi Stadium.Photo byHollywood Park CA / Instagram

There is another new 32-unit apartment complex opening soon at Hollywood Park. This one is dubbed the Wesley. This beauty is hidden at 3988 Hardy Ave., Inglewood. Yes, hidden. You cannot see what’s going on inside the fortress. We do know that the city wants to make access very convenient for our new residents, rounding up $1.6 billion to build a people mover to drop them at their door (I think they still need $400mil). The people mover (ITC) will displace some of your favorite local businesses including Lily’s nails, Lee’s Caribbean, and Sweet Red Peach bakery.

The Welsey will be renting units for $3000 monthly and up and has some great amenities. There will be a lounge, a pet spa, a clubroom, fitness center, an outdoor theater, and bar.

This housing complex is located in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Inglewood, it should be interesting to see who this luxury apartment complex will be serving. Inglewood has had affordability issues in housing for years. Although the city has attempted to stop the hemorrhaging, it is clear Inglewood and surrounding areas are no longer a place where working-class renters can afford to live. The Planning Commission recently approved a new development for a 20-unit building on Imperial Hwy which will have one affordable unit. Yes, One!

The interesting thing about the growth in Inglewood is that we continue to see investment in residential units but the quality of life for new neighbors as well as long term residents has not improved. Inglewood still has only a few decent grocery stores, no dog parks, the local hospital is still subpar for residents, recently a young woman died during childbirth, Inglewood Unified School district remains in the care of Los Angeles County Office of Education, trees remain overgrown, streets in disrepair, a policy for Short-term rentals which many residents are not happy with which includes the highest taxes around I am told, City Hall remains closed to the public (by appointment only), a growing unhoused population without any city-sponsored assistance, our police department is in need of new officers and equipment, and no one in city government is publicly acknowledging the ongoing violent crime which has plagued the city for decades.

A young man was murdered in cold blood in front of Superior grocery store on Crenshaw and Imperial less than a month ago and there have been no public comments about arrests (if any) in the case of the four young people who were murdered on Park Ave. January 2022. Assuming our new well-to-do neighbors will be voting age, will they see the value in paying upwards of $40,000 annually for rent to live in the city of construction? Or will they vote in new leadership to clean up the City of Champions once and for all?

Inglewood welcomes growth. It is amazing to see investment in a city that has been redlined for over 40 years. It is also sad to see businesses that waited for years to see the “gold rush” now be closed and forced out of our neighborhood. In the near future, you won’t recognize this city, and is that a good thing?

Yolanda Davidson is a long-time Inglewood resident and community advocate. She can be reached at yolanda@pressforjustice.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inglewood# development# gentrification# opinion# community based

Comments / 3

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
771 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Newly elected LA County Sheriff's charade finally exposed by Civilian Oversight Commission

The Los Angeles Times released an article titled "Special counsel urges sheriff [Robert Luna] to an the 'cancer' of deputy gangs" but didn’t former Sheriff Alex Villanueva already issue that directive?

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Embattled Los Angeles Councilman walks the line in his upcoming battle against Department of Justice

There's an old Southern saying that I think aptly applies to Mark Ridley-Thomas "a hard head makes a soft behind”. The Los Angeles City Councilman's pending criminal trial, slated to start this Tuesday stems from an indictment levied against him and former USC Dean Marilyn Flynn. They were charged as co-conspirators in a scheme that alleges the highly respected longtime lawmaker traded his office for the personal gain of not only himself but also his son Sebastian, who has amazingly avoided being indicted too.

Read full story
4 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Disgraced ex-Board of Equalization member staging coup in Inglewood

Talk about an October surprise when it comes to the pending runoff between Inglewood Councilman George Dotson and West Basin water board Gloria Gray which serves as a litmus test, so to speak, which challenges Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’ absolute control over the city of Inglewood.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Town Hall didn’t address City’s finances or impact of transit connector project

Well, it appears the Inglewood City Council has finally responded to the mounting public rumblings of constituency dissatisfaction by organizing a hastily arranged Town Hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Dionne Faulk. Although it appeared by design, or conscription like a young Russian male being forced into service for an unrighteous cause, there were more employees and city commissioners in attendance than residents. This tells me this wasn’t a meeting for the community but rather the City’s investors who would hear from speakers without interference from angry residents.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood City Council moves forward with implementing IPD military equipment policy

The Inglewood City Council moved forward on implementing an ordinance that would adopt the Inglewood Police Department’s military equipment-use policy on Feb. 28 with no objections from members of the city council or the public.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: George Gascón: When Ethics Are an Afterthought

On February 22, 2023, George Gascón violated the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Legal Policy Manual when discussing the case of the man arrested for the murder of Bishop David O’Connell. Office policy states that “[I]nformation shall not be released” to the media and public, which includes “Information regarding a confession, admission or statement” made by the defendant. Despite the policy prohibition, Gascón discussed the alleged confession made by the defendant.

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LAPD officers involved in fatal shooting in Silver Lake include union bosses daughter

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the victim of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Silver Lake on Feb. 22. The victim’s identity is not listed on the County Medical Examiner’s website where such information is typically found.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood budget summary supports notion that Sofi Stadium, Intuit Dome are publicly financed

How many times have we heard Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. say “no public money will be used towards these projects”? Too many times to count if you ask me. Once again I’ll say a prophet isn’t honored in his own home and the City of Inglewood’s first quarter budget summary, although colorful and uniquely worded, doesn’t hide the fact that the first real economic numbers indicate the City wasn’t too far off in declaring a fiscal emergency on August 3, 2021.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Dem Senators fault Department of Justice for conditions of LA jails

Last year four US Senators penned a letter to Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland, described the conditions in L.A. County’s jails as a “humanitarian crisis” and “appalling.”. Two of the Senators are from California. One of them has its own staff questioning their mental capacity (fitness) to continue doing the job and the other two don’t live anywhere near Los Angeles.

Read full story
7 comments
Anaheim, CA

Foodie Guide to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023

Hello foodies – it’s your lucky day! If you love cuisine inspired by the Golden State, then you are going to want to check out this Foodie Guide because I’ve got your first look at the full menu for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. This returning flavor favorite will start serving up can’t-miss eats and sips on March 3 and will run through April 25, 2023, at Disney California Adventure park.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: LA councilman accusing his constituents of 'gaming the system' is like the pot calling the kettle black

These woke left politicians are a never ending reel of hypocrisy at its finest after I read in the Los Angeles Times that long time Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price criticized victims of a horrible police operation gone haywire in the article titled L.A. wants to evict families living in luxury hotel since botched 2021 fireworks detonation.

Read full story
12 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood businesses are being relocated to build parking lots

The city of Inglewood has a parking problem for its newly activated sports and entertainment district and the only logical solution is to build more parking. To achieve the monstrous task they will use eminent domain to uproot long-time businesses to do so.

Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

New sheriff creates office to eliminate deputy gangs

LOS ANGELES — New Sheriff Robert Luna announced the creation of the Office of Constitutional Policing during a press conference Feb. 15. The office was created after Luna spent his first two months in office traveling across the county and meeting with the members of the Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
12 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood residents react over businesses impacted by transit project

INGLEWOOD — Local business owners and residents were stunned at the projected impact the Inglewood Transit Connector project will have on the community as they learned of possible closures after city consultants unveiled the relocation plan Feb. 1.

Read full story
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach college hires mayor’s wife for interim role

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City College (LBCC) Board of Trustees voted to hire Dr. Nina Richardson as the Interim Director of International Students during its Feb. 22 board meeting.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Opinion: Homeless people are the new enemy of the state

Maybe we were wrong all along and maybe just maybe the biggest impediment to California's homeless problem is the Governor himself, Gavin Newsom. Although he speaks grand words of boldness and action in ending California's chronic homeless crisis I offer that it's the Governor's thinly veiled pursuit for higher office that prevents him from doing the "heavy" lifting so to speak in solving a third world type crisis.

Read full story
248 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Assemblywoman named Chair of 2028 Olympics Select Committee

Inglewood Assemblymember Tina McKinnor was named the Chair of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics Select Committee by Speaker Anthony Rendon. McKinnor represents Assembly District 61 which includes Inglewood that will host the opening and closing ceremonies at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood is in the final stages of assembling funding needed to build a 1.6-mile people mover which will connect riders from the Crenshaw/LAX (K-Line) to the sports and entertainment district with stops at the Kia Forum, SoFi Stadium, and the Intuit Dome.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Opinion: America’s Next Failed Mayor Will Be London Breed

Amid public outcry and a list of growing failed policies, San Francisco mayor London Breed will be defeated in her bid for re-election next year. This according to local community advocate and former candidate for mayor Richie Greenberg. In a statement today, Greenberg pointed to rising discontent by the city’s hard-working taxpayers who’ve grown more conservative in voting trends, especially with recent recalls of the previous District Attorney and three school board commissioners.

Read full story
28 comments
Compton, CA

Compton announces progress in shutting down illegal cannabis dispensaries

COMPTON – The city of Compton is lauding the Sheriff’s department for its success in shutting down illegal cannabis dispensaries during its regular city council meeting held on Feb. 7.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy