Opinion: Inglewood is changing and I don't know how to feel about it

New luxury housing complex, Astra, located across from the Metro Crenshaw/LAX line in Inglewood, CA. Photo by BSB Design

By: Yolanda Davidson

The Astra is located at 215 E. Regent Street, Inglewood. The luxury apartment community is set to start tours for potential residents in March 2023. The major construction project has been built on a site that was formerly vacant for over two decades. I can remember when brand new Cadillacs were on that very lot. Now the quick detour from Manchester Blvd. traffic is no longer available.

Men working on Regent Street and on the huge brick-like structure is daunting when recalling being able to see CVS from La Brea Avenue for so many years. It is great to see all the new construction. Inglewood, like the rest of Los Angeles County, is facing a serious affordable housing crisis. Astra is not the answer to this crisis.

The planning commission and the city council have continued to inform residents Inglewood has the most affordable housing units in the South Bay. Despite their efforts, Inglewood continues to face a crisis with aging residents, as well as low to moderate-income households, many of which are renters not able to afford skyrocketing rents in the city.

The Astra, like all new housing developments built in Inglewood, will not have any rental protections for residents. The Astra has units starting at a whopping $2500 monthly rate for a studio apartment, and up to $4000 monthly for a 3-bedroom unit. The complex boasts the city’s first dog park, fireside lounging, an 8-seat theater, EV charging stations, Target, 24/7 noise, construction from the upcoming Inglewood Transit connector project, the flashing jumbotron on Florence, and the K-line. This will be the jewel of La Brea and Market Street.

How will current residents be able to fork over $4000 per month, when the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey states the average Inglewood household earns $68,135 is a question time will answer.

How many household members would it take to live in Inglewood luxury? Not to mention, the fact that over 40% of Inglewood households earn less than $50,000 annually according to the same survey.

The Wesley is luxury housing built on the Hollywood Park site across from SoFi Stadium. Photo by Hollywood Park CA / Instagram

There is another new 32-unit apartment complex opening soon at Hollywood Park. This one is dubbed the Wesley. This beauty is hidden at 3988 Hardy Ave., Inglewood. Yes, hidden. You cannot see what’s going on inside the fortress. We do know that the city wants to make access very convenient for our new residents, rounding up $1.6 billion to build a people mover to drop them at their door (I think they still need $400mil). The people mover (ITC) will displace some of your favorite local businesses including Lily’s nails, Lee’s Caribbean, and Sweet Red Peach bakery.

The Welsey will be renting units for $3000 monthly and up and has some great amenities. There will be a lounge, a pet spa, a clubroom, fitness center, an outdoor theater, and bar.

This housing complex is located in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Inglewood, it should be interesting to see who this luxury apartment complex will be serving. Inglewood has had affordability issues in housing for years. Although the city has attempted to stop the hemorrhaging, it is clear Inglewood and surrounding areas are no longer a place where working-class renters can afford to live. The Planning Commission recently approved a new development for a 20-unit building on Imperial Hwy which will have one affordable unit. Yes, One!

The interesting thing about the growth in Inglewood is that we continue to see investment in residential units but the quality of life for new neighbors as well as long term residents has not improved. Inglewood still has only a few decent grocery stores, no dog parks, the local hospital is still subpar for residents, recently a young woman died during childbirth, Inglewood Unified School district remains in the care of Los Angeles County Office of Education, trees remain overgrown, streets in disrepair, a policy for Short-term rentals which many residents are not happy with which includes the highest taxes around I am told, City Hall remains closed to the public (by appointment only), a growing unhoused population without any city-sponsored assistance, our police department is in need of new officers and equipment, and no one in city government is publicly acknowledging the ongoing violent crime which has plagued the city for decades.

A young man was murdered in cold blood in front of Superior grocery store on Crenshaw and Imperial less than a month ago and there have been no public comments about arrests (if any) in the case of the four young people who were murdered on Park Ave. January 2022. Assuming our new well-to-do neighbors will be voting age, will they see the value in paying upwards of $40,000 annually for rent to live in the city of construction? Or will they vote in new leadership to clean up the City of Champions once and for all?

Inglewood welcomes growth. It is amazing to see investment in a city that has been redlined for over 40 years. It is also sad to see businesses that waited for years to see the “gold rush” now be closed and forced out of our neighborhood. In the near future, you won’t recognize this city, and is that a good thing?

Yolanda Davidson is a long-time Inglewood resident and community advocate. She can be reached at yolanda@pressforjustice.org.