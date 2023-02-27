Dem Senators fault Department of Justice for conditions of LA jails

Photo by 2UrbanGirls

By: Emilie St. John

Last year four US Senators penned a letter to Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland, described the conditions in L.A. County’s jails as a “humanitarian crisis” and “appalling.”

Two of the Senators are from California. One of them has its own staff questioning their mental capacity (fitness) to continue doing the job and the other two don’t live anywhere near Los Angeles.

Alex Padilla and Dianne Feinstein of California, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York — also raised concerns about jails in New York City and Miami, which are under federal monitoring as well. In lockups in all three cities, conditions “appear to have grown worse,” the senators said.

What their letter failed to point out was the County Board of Supervisors canceling a contract in 2019 to rebuild the jails which would have alleviated these problems.

The board had no logical reason to cancel the contract other than former Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s desire to do his job and investigate allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in the County’s process for awarding contracts.

Anyone who has had the unfortunate pleasure of being held inside the County jail can attest to its archaic and outdated conditions. Villanueva acknowledged it too.

Deputies are allowed limited tools to address an inmate population that outnumbers them and at times uses force against them. Deputies are faced with the choice of either defending themselves are ending up hurt. Staff in the County’s Probation Department are facing similar conditions with probation officers having broken limbs and being attacked as the County moves to eliminate pepper spray from juvenile camps and detention centers.

According to Villanueva, in 2013, force inside the jails was at a reasonable level, and the numbers for deputy force and inmate force were in close correlation. When inmates used force, deputies used force back. All was in balance.

But after 2013, said the sheriff, force began to rise, and kept rising stratospherically due to what he said were a series of ill-thought-out jail reforms.

He pointed to the fact that 2013 was the year when former sheriff Lee Baca hired Terri McDonald to take over the department’s custody division, and McDonnell, he said, put into place a grand “social experiment,” after which time “no one paid attention to the outcomes” that all this experimenting wrought.

As Villanueva explained it, the “social experiment,” along with additional policy changes he said were instituted in 2015 by then newly elected sheriff Jim McDonnell, caused violence to skyrocket, precipitating a 99 percent rise in force by deputies on inmates, between the years of 2013 and 2018, and a staggering 204 percent increase of violence by inmates on deputies during that same period—with inmate on inmate violence, also on the rise.Witness LA

“Someone literally thought it was a good idea to tell the deputies to put their hands in their pockets,” said Villanueva. “And it backfired massively.”

Emilie St. John is a freelance journalist for 2UrbanGirls.com and a contributing writer for the Los Angeles Wave newspaper.