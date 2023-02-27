Anaheim, CA

Foodie Guide to the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival 2023

Hello foodies – it’s your lucky day! If you love cuisine inspired by the Golden State, then you are going to want to check out this Foodie Guide because I’ve got your first look at the full menu for the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. This returning flavor favorite will start serving up can’t-miss eats and sips on March 3 and will run through April 25, 2023, at Disney California Adventure park. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1sdC_0l1Zy0m800
Photo byDavid Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

From mouthwatering treats to must-try sips, there is plenty to taste across 12 festival marketplaces. With the new soon-to-be favorites BBQ Beef Brisket Slider from Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo and the Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew from Berry Patch, or the returning Mickey Mouse-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS from Nuts About Cheese, you will be more than satisfied. If you’re looking for plant-based options, this year Paradise Garden Grill will be serving up a plant-based menu for you to treat yourself too!  

The festival marketplaces aren’t the only places you can indulge in some delicious flavors. All throughout Disney California Adventure park and even at Downtown Disney District, you can taste your way through California staples. If you want an enhanced feasting experience, consider the Sip and Savor Pass, a special, commemorative credential that lets you try up to eight different food and non-alcoholic beverage items at participating locations anytime throughout the festival. Whether you use all eight tabs yourself – or split with a friend – you can purchase yours at various locations throughout Disney California Adventure park. 

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Available March 3 through April 24)
  • BBQ Shrimp & Grits: Gulf shrimp simmered in a New Orleans BBQ sauce with roasted garlic, lemon, Worcestershire sauce, and Creole seasonings served over andouille sausage and parmesan grits
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Xf6K_0l1Zy0m800
Photo byDavid Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Churro Cart in Buena Vista Street (Sip and Savor tasting-size portions available)

  • Pineapple-coconut Churro with pineapple sugar, pineapple topping, coconut cream icing, and toasted coconut 
  • Tiramisu Churro rolled in vanilla-cocoa sugar and drizzled with espresso sauce 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMVVe_0l1Zy0m800
Photo byDavid Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

Peppers Cali-Ente

  • Chile Relleno Empanada with arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and cotija cheeses 
  • Camarones a la Diabla: Spicy shrimp with California chile and cilantro rice (New) 
  • Cantarito-Style Paloma: Reposado Tequila, habanero-infused pineapple juice, lime juice, rock melon syrup, and Fresca garnished with a pineapple wheel and chile-lime seasoning 
  • Purple Glow Grapes and Green Glow Grapes (Limit 10 per person)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfJGG_0l1Zy0m800
Photo byDavid Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

D•Lish

  • Sake Melon ’75: Sake, ginger liqueur, prosecco, rock melon syrup, and lemongrass citron purée garnished with an edible purple orchid  
  • Apricot Tequila Colada: Reposado Tequila, Aperol, apricot purée, coconut cream, and orange and lime juices garnished with a lime wheel 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ilnSZ_0l1Zy0m800
Photo byDavid Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

The Food and Wine Festival runs from March 3 to April 25.

