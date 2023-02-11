Inglewood City Council moves to implement IPD Military Equipment Policy

Inglewood Police Officer at SoFi Stadium Photo by Facebook / Inglewood Police Department

By: Emilie St. John

The Inglewood Police Department has two peculiar items on the Feb. 14 city council agenda for approval from the mayor and council.

First are outstanding invoices for nearly $40,000 to an outside security company for armed guard services at UCLA Westwood Hospital. The invoices are for services provided between Nov. 16, 2022 and Dec. 12, 2022.

Records requests have been submitted to Lt. Scott Collins to determine what taxpayers are paying for.

Additionally, the city council is expected to set a Public Hearing for Feb. 28 at 2:00 p.m. to receive public comment on adopting a Military Equipment Policy.

Mayor Butts attends a George Floyd protest on the South Lawn of City Hall on June 6, 2020. Photo by Facebook / City of Inglewood

Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has prevented the public from speaking on items affecting public safety after disbanding the Citizen Police Oversight Commission after a couple was murdered by police officers while sleeping in their car back in 2016.

The commission has canceled EVERY meeting, with the exception of two, for the last SEVEN years.

Calls to resume the meeting have fell on deaf ears.

The item is pursuant to Assembly Bill 481, which was passed in 2021 in response to the murder of George Floyd in an attempt to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. AB 481 requires all law enforcement agencies in California to establish and publish policies governing the use of military equipment. The policies must be approved by the city council, and agencies must publish annual public reports on using and acquiring military equipment beginning next year.

Cpt. Cardell Hurt became the Acting Chief of Police last month due to the sudden hospitalization of Chief Mark Fronterotta who has yet to make a decision on whether to return to the department.

Hurt began signing police department items on last week’s council agenda.

The two items before the council on Feb. 14 are signed by Mayor Butts’ protege Cpt. Marie DiBernardo.