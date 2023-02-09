Lawsuit alleges new deputy gang forming in East LA station

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFJ2x_0kiGzGeg00
Photo byLos Angeles County Sheriff's Department

By: Emilie St. John

A newly filed lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles is alleging a deputy in the East Los Angeles station is attempting to form a new deputy gang, according to the court filing.

Deputy Amayel Garfias filed his lawsuit on Jan. 26 in Superior Court alleging he was first verbally and then physically assaulted over two days in Jan. 2021.

It is not known when Garfias first filed his claim against the County, which is a precursor to a lawsuit. The County has consistently refused to disclose details related to lawsuits, specifically the cost to taxpayers to defend them, under public records requests.

Neither the former nor current Sheriff are named in the lawsuit, however, newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna campaigned on a platform of eradicating deputy gangs once he took office.

Deputy gangs have not been a subject of any Civilian Oversight Commission meetings after former Sheriff Alex Villanueva was defeated for reelection last November.

Villanueva has publicly made statements that he addressed the issues with the alleged “Banditos” that were alleged to exist in the East LA station and it appears to be corroborated in Garfas’ claim where he notes a “new gang” is forming.

Luna has been in office and has been on a PR parade of hand-selected media appearances where he discusses how “great” things are going, however, when he appeared on KBLA 1580 last week to speak with Tavis Smiley, he was already aware of the lawsuit.

He was asked point blank were deputy gangs in the department and he responded “yes” but wasn’t asked what he was doing about it.

“I will be making announcements soon,” said Luna.

The five women Board of Supervisors has been silent, most notably Holly Mitchell, who was the ring leader to get Villaneuva out of office after being passed the baton by her predecessor Mark Ridley-Thomas on the lack of definitive action by Luna on the deputy gang issue.

Sheriff deputies killed five people last month, including one in Compton, where the Compton Station is alleged to be run by deputy gangs too.

Luna has yet to make an appearance in the City in order to show solidarity with residents and reassure them that he is making addressing deputy gangs his top priority. Instead, Luna told Tavis Smiley his priorities are restoring public trust and jail conditions.

Restoring public trust also entails addressing the allegations of the deputy gangs and not hiding by Inspector General Max Huntsman to do it.

Is it time to admit Robert Luna is not fit for office and do the County Supervisors have egg on their face for unanimously supporting him?

To view the lawsuit click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# deputy gangs# Sheriff# LA County# crime# public trust

Comments / 9

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
563 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Inglewood, CA

Inglewood City Council moves to implement IPD Military Equipment Policy

The Inglewood Police Department has two peculiar items on the Feb. 14 city council agenda for approval from the mayor and council. First are outstanding invoices for nearly $40,000 to an outside security company for armed guard services at UCLA Westwood Hospital. The invoices are for services provided between Nov. 16, 2022 and Dec. 12, 2022.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project

The city of Inglewood estimates they will spend $36 million to relocate 44 businesses to make way for the Inglewood Transit Connector project according to the Relocation Plan released on Feb. 1.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority (ITCJPA) will convene Feb. 14 to discuss relocation plans of dozens of small businesses and possibly residents without sufficient input from the public.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex

At some point in time we all need to have a collective, "Coming to Jesus" moment that those charged with the arduous task of fixing homelessness are exasperating the problem out of financial or political gain and until we as the electorate revolt with passion, purpose and unwavering desire to correct a flagrantly flawed political system, despite its best or worst intentions as designed as some argue always produces the lesser of two evils in which the masses, resigned to a sense of helplessness and void of hope are left to wander about like sheep among wolves, fighting for our own survival and existence.

Read full story
4 comments
California State

California keeps looking for ways to raise prices, drive away more businesses and destroy growth

By: Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. Whether you’re a lawmaker, a business owner or leader, or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy.

Read full story
162 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024

Once again I can't express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that's hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance " so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail

Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
21 comments
Memphis, TN

Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

Members of the law enforcement community have weighed in on the egregious beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop that was caught on body cameras worn by officers.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.

Read full story
6 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7

Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to "hold" off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. It is now back on the planning commission's agenda for Feb. 1.

Read full story
2 comments
Compton, CA

Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: It's time we tell the truth about Inglewood Unified School District

God Bless your blog 2UrbanGirls but in the immortal words of Eddie Murphy "I ain't falling for the banana in the tailpipe" as it pertains to returning Inglewood Unified School District back to local control because I've heard this same old tired script before and the only thing that has changed are the characters pushing the same tired lines with grandiose promises of this proverbial “honey and manna” raining down from heaven only to be so close and yet so far from the prize in returning IUSD to local control.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Dear Inglewood community,. I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project.

Read full story
Compton, CA

LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Read full story
Compton, CA

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy