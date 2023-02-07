Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tXJfz_0kfNhguQ00
Inglewood residents appear at city council meetings in support of a rent control ordinance.Photo by2UrbanGirls

By: Marvin McCoy

The truth matters.

Once again I can't express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that's hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance " so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.

Inglewood went through the hassle of creating a Housing Protection Ordinance and accompanying Housing Protection Department that is only TEMPORARY. They were forced to do it because landlords were evicting entire buildings that are in close proximity to SoFi Stadium and the Intuit Dome. They slyly did it at the height of the pandemic when residents weren't allowed in city hall and the only elected official to question the council's action was former Councilman Ralph Franklin who just so happened to decline to run for reelection a few months later. George Dotson wasn't physically there but based on what 2UrbanGirls has been publishing, there's a LOT of fighting behind closed doors between them.

Related: City of Inglewood creates Housing Protection Department

Don’t get me wrong homelessness began under former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa when he allowed developer Tom Gilmore to begin the reimagining of Skid Row and turn it into the “Old Bank District” which not only reduced SRO’s (single room occupancy) but it continued to explode to the epic numbers we see today.

Villaraigosa’s pitch that Angeleno’s “don’t need backyards” and we could be like New York also reverberated to Compton when former Mayor Aja Brown wanted to make the city the “new” Brooklyn. Hence, the zoning changes that increased density around all major transit projects as we see happening with the new buzzwords “Transit Oriented Development”.

Related: Aja Brown, Compton's new mayor: 'I see it as a new Brooklyn'

The truth matters and we can argue, debate and tell off-color jokes about the Mayor's extramarital affairs with his ex-aide, but to allow him and this council to continue its perilous rampage across the City by pillaging and pilfering resources under the guise of development and or renaissance is something Inglewood taxpayers will be burdened with the financial consequences for decades to come.

We didn't have to be here but once again it's the reporting of the Daily Breeze and the hyperlocal website 2UrbanGirls that despite fierce opposition and scrutiny report the facts and we the public, especially when the facts are in direct conflict with politicians or elected body's public disposition and or position it's at that time the electorate and or constituency must respond accordingly or the flip side of that coin, as we see today, is that homelessness is not only here but in Los Angeles County has escalated to the point of a third world nation and the sooner we admit we all have dirty hands in this stain on our society we can never earnestly pour the resources and energy that we need to tackle homelessness and housing instability once and for all.

In closing, I ask kindly that 2UrbanGirls continues to be a voice for the voiceless because although Inglewood Mayor James T Butts used to dismiss you as that "little blog” the numbers don't lie and according to LAHSA and Rand Inglewood has over 700 unhoused residents in the with many more facing housing instability in a world post COVID-19 and we have to deal with these hard , cold facts head on.

Any other approach without tackling homelessness with the cold somber truth that websites like 2UrbanGirls provides is irritating to those in power and is the only true foundation, tried and true that we must begin to tackle the arduous but rewarding task of eradicating homelessness and housing instability immediately.

The homeless numbers in Inglewood will only get worse seeing that Inglewood renters were gently reminded by 2UrbanGirls that the Housing Protection Ordinance will sunset in 2025 which will leave even more residents susceptible to displacement right on time for the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

Marvin McCoy is an opinion writer and lifelong resident of Inglewood, Ca. He can be reached at therealmccoymarketinggroup at gmail dot com and on Twitter @MarvinMccoy32

**To watch the video of the Inglewood City Council meeting on the Housing Protection Ordinance visit 2UrbanGirls YouTube page and search for the title "Inglewood Housing Protection Ordinance will end Dec. 2024"

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inglewood# housing# tenant protections

Comments / 7

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
559 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Inglewood, CA

Inglewood City Council moves to implement IPD Military Equipment Policy

The Inglewood Police Department has two peculiar items on the Feb. 14 city council agenda for approval from the mayor and council. First are outstanding invoices for nearly $40,000 to an outside security company for armed guard services at UCLA Westwood Hospital. The invoices are for services provided between Nov. 16, 2022 and Dec. 12, 2022.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project

The city of Inglewood estimates they will spend $36 million to relocate 44 businesses to make way for the Inglewood Transit Connector project according to the Relocation Plan released on Feb. 1.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority (ITCJPA) will convene Feb. 14 to discuss relocation plans of dozens of small businesses and possibly residents without sufficient input from the public.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Lawsuit alleges new deputy gang forming in East LA station

A newly filed lawsuit against the County of Los Angeles is alleging a deputy in the East Los Angeles station is attempting to form a new deputy gang, according to the court filing.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex

At some point in time we all need to have a collective, "Coming to Jesus" moment that those charged with the arduous task of fixing homelessness are exasperating the problem out of financial or political gain and until we as the electorate revolt with passion, purpose and unwavering desire to correct a flagrantly flawed political system, despite its best or worst intentions as designed as some argue always produces the lesser of two evils in which the masses, resigned to a sense of helplessness and void of hope are left to wander about like sheep among wolves, fighting for our own survival and existence.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

California keeps looking for ways to raise prices, drive away more businesses and destroy growth

By: Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. Whether you’re a lawmaker, a business owner or leader, or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy.

Read full story
162 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail

Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.

Read full story
25 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
21 comments
Memphis, TN

Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

Members of the law enforcement community have weighed in on the egregious beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop that was caught on body cameras worn by officers.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.

Read full story
6 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7

Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to "hold" off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. It is now back on the planning commission's agenda for Feb. 1.

Read full story
2 comments
Compton, CA

Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: It's time we tell the truth about Inglewood Unified School District

God Bless your blog 2UrbanGirls but in the immortal words of Eddie Murphy "I ain't falling for the banana in the tailpipe" as it pertains to returning Inglewood Unified School District back to local control because I've heard this same old tired script before and the only thing that has changed are the characters pushing the same tired lines with grandiose promises of this proverbial “honey and manna” raining down from heaven only to be so close and yet so far from the prize in returning IUSD to local control.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Dear Inglewood community,. I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project.

Read full story
Compton, CA

LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Read full story
Compton, CA

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy