Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0CA4_0kcLsyIm00
Tavis Smiley interviews Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Feb. 1, 2023.Photo byTwitter / @LACOSheriff

By: Marvin McCoy

Please let me in on this terrible joke.

I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

I hate to appear as the "boy who cried" wolf but when does silence become complicity because the Sheriff's response to his eight-week tenure that "as everything is going well" seems like a scripted answer void of deep reflection of how insensitive that comment may come across not only to the Black community that it appears that these interviews were set to appease, but also the AAPI community in Monterey Park that at least to last reporting are still in deep grief and haven't even begun the painful and traumatic process of burying their loved ones in the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park.

With that being said, and as the old political saying goes "elections have consequences" and as a result of the elected body of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors heavy meddling and interference in the Sheriff's election may have helped usher in someone who although they hold the title of Sheriff but is uniquely, unqualified to lead the department.

I don't know if anger or complete bewilderment is the appropriate vocabulary to describe the Sheriff's performance in that interview but what's glowingly obvious to me is that Sheriff Luna is still in campaign mode and by his admissions and omissions I should say clearly proves that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors were both willing and complicit in conducting a hatchet job on former Sheriff Villanueva and their defiance in stopping the necessary funding to hire more deputies and provide necessary resources, which in turn compromises the safety of the same residents that the Board of Directors serve.

It is also obvious Luna is going to be on a campaign to convince the Board of Supervisors to issue another contract to build a new jail after they canceled the previous contract in 2019. Make no mistake, they most likely canceled the contract because it appears that with a fractured relationship with the former Sheriff, who was already probing fraud, waste, and abuse in Metro contracts, would have been knee-deep in the contracting process for a new jail which would expose a lot of people to a possible home visit Sheila Kuehl style.

Additionally, the current Sheriff isn't doing himself any favors as an outsider painting an ambiguous number of deputies belonging to a "gang" based on documented reports further compromising what I can imagine is an already fractured relationship due to the toxic nature of the campaign and the fact that Villanueva despite what you may hear is still popular and adored within LASD ranks.

In closing, let's be honest at this trajectory and the rate at which deputies within the LASD department are murdering people this year alone it's projected that the LASD will kill or maim 60 people at this pace before the summer, and if this is the trajectory we're on should the Sheriff's sunny disposition of "all is well" be replaced with deep concern and a willingness and hunger to "right the ship" so to speak?

How does he go on a Black radio station, speaking to presumably a Black audience, and not have concerns about the five people his department killed last month? Make it make sense.

How does he go on a Black radio station, speaking to presumably a Black audience, and not have concerns about the five people his department killed last month?  Make it make sense.

His "tapping his feet" to Frankie Beverly and Maze doesn't sway me either, Tavis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BWmLf_0kcLsyIm00
Photo byKBLA screenshot

Marvin McCoy is an opinion writer and lifelong resident of the city of Inglewood.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# LA County# crime# public safety# public trust# Sheriff

Comments / 21

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
504 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

California State

California keeps looking for ways to raise prices, drive away more businesses and destroy growth

By: Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. Whether you’re a lawmaker, a business owner or leader, or an everyday voter, one thing is clear: California has become a dramatic case study of putting bad politics over good policy.

Read full story
10 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood’s homeless problem will explode when tenant protections expire in 2024

Once again I can't express this anymore clear and with the Inglewood city council preparing to take legislative action to receive grant funds to hire a homeless service coordinator, citing its own staff report that homelessness is yet an increasing and ever-evolving problem that's hard to get a handle on despite the City’s carefully scripted-like Broadway show denying homelessness, housing instability, or the fact that the “Inglewood’s Renaissance " so to speak continues to be a driving force behind the increase in homelessness and housing instability not only here in Inglewood but across Los Angeles County.

Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff's Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail

Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the "Homeless Industrial Complex" where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.

Read full story
23 comments
Memphis, TN

Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

Members of the law enforcement community have weighed in on the egregious beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop that was caught on body cameras worn by officers.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.

Read full story
6 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7

Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to "hold" off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. It is now back on the planning commission's agenda for Feb. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: It's time we tell the truth about Inglewood Unified School District

God Bless your blog 2UrbanGirls but in the immortal words of Eddie Murphy "I ain't falling for the banana in the tailpipe" as it pertains to returning Inglewood Unified School District back to local control because I've heard this same old tired script before and the only thing that has changed are the characters pushing the same tired lines with grandiose promises of this proverbial “honey and manna” raining down from heaven only to be so close and yet so far from the prize in returning IUSD to local control.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Dear Inglewood community,. I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project.

Read full story
Compton, CA

LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Read full story
Compton, CA

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
4 comments
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting.

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Read full story
89 comments
Lynwood, CA

Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer

LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy