Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4KG7_0kZGdYDp00
Inglewood Councilman George Dotson and challenger Gloria GrayPhoto by2UrbanGirls

By: Emilie St. John

Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election.

Inglewood residents have always believed that Dotson was a pawn for Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. and at first glance, if you look at Dotson’s finance forms, Butts single-handedly financed his previous campaigns and each vote he’s cast alongside the rest of the council was with Mayor Butts. However, Dotson‘s 2022 campaign has shown some promise, and a lot more independence; and City Hall insiders share that Dotson has challenged Butts and other Councilmembers in closed session on many issues concerning the community, parking permits, traffic, public safety, plans to hire more police officers etc.

This has been corroborated publicly by Councilman Alex Padilla who said during the October 4, 2022, regular city council meeting that they disagree behind closed doors but show a united front in public.

This is a good look for Dotson, but the public needs to see more of this.

On the other hand, his challenger Gloria Gray, made it into the runoff without saying a word to the entire Inglewood community (with the exception of telling a PLANNED meeting with a group of seniors from Osage Villas, “I’ll figure it out once I get in office” and that concerns me. She has another community meet and greet scheduled for this Sunday, Feb 5 at 2 p.m. at 2300 W. Manchester Blvd. and I encourage residents to attend.

What residents aren’t readily aware of is that Butts has also financed a crucial campaign for Gray when she ran against Darius Leevy for water board in 2014. She appears to have repaid the favor when she wrote a letter to the Department of Finance to keep the NFL stadium from being approved in Carson as opposed to Inglewood.

Gray somehow managed to get herself on the board that oversees the Carson Successor Agency despite being an Inglewood resident. In essence, we can thank her for all of the chaos that has transpired since the council approved the NFL petition in Feb. 2015.

It was covered in the article in the Los Angeles Times titled Carson, Inglewood jockey for position in race to build NFL stadium

Gray’s letter argued that a vote by the Oversight Board in connection with the project should be negated and asked that the Department of Finance perform additional reviews of the transaction.
“As a member, I have constantly expressed my concerns … about the lack of transparency and full disclosure relative to this particular action of the Oversight Board …” Gray wrote.
Gray is currently a member of the West Basin water board and under her leadership the agency was forced to start recording and publicly posting videos from their meetings after elected officials joined ratepayers in demanding more transparency from the five member board.

Gray has managed to be Butts’ “ace in the hole” should he need a third vote in the event their are defectors on the council. And based on Padilla’s own statements, there is trouble in paradise.

Gray’s failures as a West Basin and Metropolitan water board member have been well documented in the Daily Breeze with the board being forced to make their meetings public because they weren’t being transparent in their dealings.

“Your governance and communications,” said a member of the Culver City council who the agency serves, “Should be as clear and transparent as the water you are providing us with.”

Gray is also a former member of the failed Inglewood Unified School District board and lives blocks from Warren Lane Elementary school. When the residents fought against the closure, she had zero problems with the closure.

As residents speak out at all things that have transpired as a direct result of the stadium coming to town, Gloria sits quietly on the sidelines preparing to do further harm to the city. Her track record at the water agency speaks for itself, her colleagues voted 38 to 0 unanimously against her returning as their chairperson.

Gloria Gray failed to protect women in the workplace and failed to promote a diverse workforce. Those aren’t my opinions; these are facts based upon multiple articles printed in both the Daily Breeze and LA Times.

As a member of a water agency that is consistently in the headlines for lacking transparency and failure to adhere to the basics like promoting a safe environment for women and a diverse workforce, she’s never had to address the myriad of challenges faced by a city as a whole. She even had the nerve to say, she was the diversity. Implying that no additional diversity was needed.

2UrbanGirls has called for the resignation of Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. because he too has violated the City’s sexual harassment policy when he continued a sexual relationship with his subordinate, Melanie McDade, after attending several city-mandated trainings on it not being tolerated in the workplace.

Gray went so far as write a letter to County Supervisor Janice Hahn when the Metropolitan water board scandal hit saying she has “no tolerance for sexual harassment or discrimination in any form…” but sits silently on the sidelines while Butts engages in such behavior. The Daily Breeze wrote about her support of the West Basin general manager who also engaged in such activities which resulted in a settlement on the backs of ratepayers.

Gray called for an audit of the water agency, and the audit found “decades” of problematic hiring practices.

Gloria hasn’t shown herself to be a leader in her current elected seat, so I wouldn’t expect anything different from her as a Councilwoman. In fact, the same patterns will be exacerbated under her leadership.

Calling herself an “independent voice” of the community is a joke when the community neither sees nor hears from her until she decides to run for a seat outside of the water board which always ends in her defeat.

Outside of strategically placed lawn signs, Inglewood residents don’t know what Gray stands for, what her plans are, or how she will make our City better. I guess it’s like she said she’ll figure it out later.

That is of grave concern to me and should be to voters too.

Make no mistake we still have lots of questions for Dotson however; Gray has not provided the voters with any confidence in her ability to effectively represent this city, especially given her performance in other organizations that are found to be doing the opposite of what she says she’ll do to fix the problems.

You can find links to videos of all references cited in this article on the 2UrbanGirls website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Inglewood# special election# government# politics

Comments / 0

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
470 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
21 comments
Memphis, TN

Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

Members of the law enforcement community have weighed in on the egregious beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop that was caught on body cameras worn by officers.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to "hold" off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. It is now back on the planning commission's agenda for Feb. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: It's time we tell the truth about Inglewood Unified School District

God Bless your blog 2UrbanGirls but in the immortal words of Eddie Murphy "I ain't falling for the banana in the tailpipe" as it pertains to returning Inglewood Unified School District back to local control because I've heard this same old tired script before and the only thing that has changed are the characters pushing the same tired lines with grandiose promises of this proverbial “honey and manna” raining down from heaven only to be so close and yet so far from the prize in returning IUSD to local control.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Dear Inglewood community,. I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project.

Read full story
Compton, CA

LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Read full story
Compton, CA

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
4 comments
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting.

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Read full story
89 comments
Lynwood, CA

Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer

LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward.

Read full story
49 comments
California State

Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds

On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.

Read full story
36 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Unified School District appoints new County Administrator

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?

Read full story
199 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy