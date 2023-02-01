Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District

3209 W. Imperial Hwy Photo by Google Maps

By: Emilie St. John

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to "hold" off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. It is now back on the planning commission's agenda for Feb. 1.

The location of the proposed development is 3209 W. Imperial Hwy in Council District 4.

The project is expected to fall in line with the Transit Oriented Development plan that was approved late last year. You can view the documents related to the project here.

The residents in the area were in an uproar over the implications of the zoning changes after thinly veiled documents were mailed to those living within the proposed zoning area.

Nearly 200 residents appeared before the Planning Commission on Aug. 24, 2021, to voice their objections to the proposal.

“I live at 118th and Simms and ‘TOD’ is spray painted on the retainer wall to the 105 freeway, is this wall moving closer to my home,” asked one resident, whose home is included in the project area for the Crenshaw/Imperial TOD.

The proposed plan calls for a reconfiguration of the 105 Freeway interchange to eliminate unsafe pedestrian cross-traffic with the freeway ramp, and to create a pedestrian path to the mixed-use development to the north. The leftover space provides a great opportunity for gateway art announcing the entry to the City of Inglewood to the north and the City of Hawthorne to the south.

The Crenshaw/Imperial plan will rezone Imperial Hwy from Spinning to Yukon, and along Crenshaw from the homes abutted against the retaining wall of the 105 freeway to 111th Place.

Once this project is approved at 3209 W. Imperial Hwy, it will have a domino effect on the immediate area.

The item is agendized as a "non-public hearing" which doesn't require residents within 500 feet of the project to be notified of the developer's plans.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts was forced to pen a letter to residents explaining how bad a job the City was doing to keep residents informed on the project. As a direct result, Butts' approval rating has dropped from 83% in 2014 to 53% in 2022.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the City's Facebook page and you can call in to give public comment at 888-251-2949 and the Access Code is 7906399#.

Councilwoman Dionne Faulk is the area representative who made no mention of the project or the planning commission meeting during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting. If you have any questions on the project you can reach out to her via email at dfaulk@cityofinglewood.org or at 310-412-8605 if someone picks up the phone.