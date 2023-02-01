Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

Photo by Compton High Reunion Committee

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Using the theme, “A Taste of Blue & White, with a Touch of Gold”, the three-day weekend event will consist of the following: Friday, August 18th, the Welcome Reception Party in the Luxor’s uniquely decorated Velvet Room nightclub with live entertainment and DJ Van DeCarlo; Saturday, August 19th, the Dinner-Dance Gala will be held in the Lotus Ballroom with special live entertainment and DJ Yella providing the beats on the dance floor; and, Sunday, August 20th, the reunion festivities will end with breakfast and a Memorial/Worship service in the Lotus Ballroom.

Reunion committee member Judge Kelvin Filer is especially excited to reconnect with his classmates.

"I have always considered myself to be blessed that I graduated from Compton High School in 1973! The friendships that were forged in high school have remained in place and, frankly, have benefited me on my journey to becoming a judge," said Filer. "Moreover, I know that there are dozens of my classmates that can make the same claim. That is why it is so rewarding to reconnect at our reunions - we celebrate our heritage!"

Everyone is invited to join the Class of 1973 to celebrate its milestone reunion event! The price for the three-day weekend is $123/per person before January 1, 2023. The price increases to $150/person on January 1, 2023.

Visit the beautiful website, www dot ComptonHigh1973 dot com to purchase tickets, reserve your hotel room, purchase an ad in the souvenir booklet, make a donation, view Past Events, Notable Alumni, and read a brief history of Compton High School, the School of Champions!