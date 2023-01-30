LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

Photo by City of Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Compton Mayor Emma Sharif provided an update to local businesses that are directly impacted by the closure of the Artesia Bridge which provides access to businesses along the 91 freeway.

The city of Compton announced they were awarded $12 million to repair the Artesia Bridge during the Sept. 6, 2022, regular city council meeting.

“AB 179 passed and Gov. Newsom signed the bill today and we have been given $12 million for the bridge and I look forward to getting more information,” said Mayor Emma Sharif.

Months prior, the City held a press conference on the bridge alongside a representative from Crystal Park Casino to request $30 million for repairs.

“The town center is impacted the worst, as businesses are losing 150,000 to 400,000 dollars a day in revenue, and those numbers hurt the city,” she added. “Many of the stores in the town center like El Pollo Loco, Bank of America, Target, Home Depot, the casino, McDonald’s, and other small businesses in the area are struggling to stay open. If this bridge isn’t fixed they may have to close down, which will be a major loss for the city.”

Over the weekend, a photo of the erosion around the bridge was shared showing it is becoming a dire situation as the City has received record amounts of rain over the last few weeks.

The City doesn’t have a schedule for when construction will begin, however, they do anticipate the repairs being completed in 2024.

Will the bridge make it until then?