Compton, CA

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFzkr_0kViJdKu00
Compton Civic CenterPhoto by2UrbanGirls

By: Emilie St. John

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident.

Long-time Compton resident Lynn Boone sought the right to sue over the appointment of District 1 Councilwoman Deidre Duhart to the then-vacant council seat. Boone sought to have Duhart removed from her seat alleging she didn’t receive the requisite amount of votes to be appointed.

Duhart was nominated during the April 5, 2022 meeting on a 2-1-1 vote.

Boone also alleged Compton City Attorney Eric Perrodin erred in upholding the appointment during the regular city council meeting held on April 12, 2022.

“The vote to appoint Deidre Duhart to fill the vacant District 1 Council seat was 2:1 in the affirmative with one abstention which constitutes a majority of the council persons in favor of the appointment,” Perrodin said. “Due to the fact the charter is silent on the required number of affirmative votes necessary to fill a vacancy, it is my opinion as the city attorney of Compton that Deidre Duhart has been duly appointed to fill the vacant council seat in District 1.

“The framers of our city charter were silent on the number of affirmative votes necessary to fill a vacant seat but they were very clear that in order to have a legal council meeting to conduct business … at least three council members must be present,” Perrodin added. “The vote to appoint Deidre Duhart to the vacant District 1 seat is exactly a scenario the framers of our charter envisioned where mere majority of the council members voting would prevail. This analysis draws from standardized and routinely applied rules for interpreting statutory construction and legislative intent.”

In Boone’s filing with Bonta’s office, she cited section 607 of the Compton City Charter which requires at least three affirmative votes to appoint a council member.  She also argued Perrodin’s declaring Duhart’s appointment as valid was improper.

Bonta found that Section 505 addressed also spoke of the number of votes to fill an appointment.

“Compton’s Charter provides that the City Council shall fill a vacancy in any elective office by appointment…Section 505 states that a vacancy shall be filled by appointment…the provision is silent on the number of votes required”.

 “Boone asserts that Section 607 which addresses ordinances and resolutions and orders for payment of money requires three affirmative votes for the appointment…the relevant part of Section 607 is unless a higher vote is required by other provisions of this Charter”.

The April 5, 2022 council agenda listed the appointment as DISCUSSION/ACTION and not as either an ordinance or resolution as outlined in Section 607.

Bonta determined the Charter cannot reasonably be read as requiring three affirmative votes to appoint a council member and found no substantial legal issue to the validity of Duhart’s appointment.

Boone’s request to sue was denied.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# government# politics# Compton# legal opinion# city council

Comments / 0

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
470 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Optics looks bad in Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna's interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly "selected" Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA'S own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff's Luna's ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going " well " as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies has murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what's emanating from LASD under Luna's tenure doesn't even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his " right to remain silent" to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Read full story
21 comments
Memphis, TN

Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage

Members of the law enforcement community have weighed in on the egregious beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop that was caught on body cameras worn by officers.

Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Special Election set for March 7

Inglewood voters in District 1 will vote for their representative after Councilman George Dotson failed to secure over 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff during the Nov. 8 election.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Planning Commission to consider 5-story multi-family housing project in 4th District

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The applicant for a five-story, 20-unit multi-family housing project asked the Inglewood Planning Commission to "hold" off on consideration of design review during the Dec. 7 commission meeting. It is now back on the planning commission's agenda for Feb. 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Compton, CA

Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read full story
5 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: It's time we tell the truth about Inglewood Unified School District

God Bless your blog 2UrbanGirls but in the immortal words of Eddie Murphy "I ain't falling for the banana in the tailpipe" as it pertains to returning Inglewood Unified School District back to local control because I've heard this same old tired script before and the only thing that has changed are the characters pushing the same tired lines with grandiose promises of this proverbial “honey and manna” raining down from heaven only to be so close and yet so far from the prize in returning IUSD to local control.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Dear Inglewood community,. I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project.

Read full story
Compton, CA

LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
4 comments
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting.

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Read full story
89 comments
Lynwood, CA

Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer

LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward.

Read full story
49 comments
California State

Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds

On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.

Read full story
36 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Unified School District appoints new County Administrator

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?

Read full story
199 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy