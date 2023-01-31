Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

Photo by 2UrbanGirls

ANAHEIM, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company.

“We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”

The resort invited the media to preview the new food offerings and the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railroad which is the first ride at the park to feature the iconic duo.

Guests will also be entertained with new shows: World of Color: One playing at Paradise Bay at Disney California Adventure and Wondrous Journeys that guests can watch from four different areas at Disneyland.

The colorways for the #Disney100 celebration are platinum and purple with the park festively decorated to mark the occasion along with food offerings and gear.

And a visit to the Disneyland Resort would not be complete without sampling all of the new food offerings!

Southern California Resident Tickets are on sale now for weekday visits from Jan. 9 – May 25, 2023.

A 3-day weekday ticket for one park is $219 and if you want a 3-day Park Hopper weekday ticket it’s $279.

To purchase tickets and to make your reservation visit the Disneyland website.

The Disneyland Resort is accessible by public transportation so if you plan to Go Metro vist Metro's website to plan your trip!