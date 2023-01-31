Monterey Park, CA

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VdLp_0kSKZwQC00
Photo byTwitter

By: Marvin McCoy

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?

Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

If I'm reading correctly, according to the Los Angeles Times, it took up to five hours for upper brass at LASD to alert the general public that there was an active shooter on the loose.

Are you serious? I can't imagine in any scenario where apparently the suspect who after the initial shooting in Monterey Park, and then a failed at a second attempt in the City of Alhambra, was able to drive all the way to Torrance and commit suicide by a self-inflicted wound.

5 hours? Thank God for the hero who disarmed the shooter in Alhambra after he shot twenty people moments before.

“Five hours is kind of ridiculous,” said Chris Grollnek, an expert on active-shooter tactics and a retired police officer and SWAT team member. “This is going to be a really good case study. Why five hours?”

Can you imagine what carnage this man could have done within 5 hours? Let's not mention the fact they weren't able to find the perpetrator of this heinous and cowardly act until the next day fortunately or unfortunately, depending on how you view it. Meanwhile, all five members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors have made no public comments sharing the concern of law enforcement of experts in the time it took to alert the public.

Word is Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell is entertaining a run for Diane Feinstein's seat and being silent on this is not a good look.

But this one and from just my general experience and a somewhat working knowledge of the machinations of the democratic "woke" liberal movement the suspect, his race, and alerting the general public as to the race of the shooter if handled wrong could prove to be a political "death trap" so to speak as we are witnessing before our eyes the evolving and ever-changing political force that the AAPI community has materialized into as far as it relates to organization, a reliable voting bloc and a reliable deep donor base.

Like I said in my previous letter, I don't envy Sheriff Luna's position but I can't help to believe that political correctness and the Sheriff's indebtedness to the Board of Supervisors, which is largely responsible for his ascension to one of the most coveted jobs in law enforcement in the country, is ready for primetime.

Luna is quoted as saying "his department was “strategic” in its decision to release information" and "it worked". How?

He was on the loose from 10 p.m. to 11:00 a.m., the following day, and committed suicide. Authorities didn't apprehend him. What kind of carnage could have occurred in those twelve hours had that hero not wrestled the gun from him in Alhambra?

I have questions and I hope other's do too because we have to assume another Monterey Park, CA incident is lurking around the corner and I need a sense of confidence, which quite honestly I'm currently lacking that our current Sheriff is able to handle emerging and difficult crisis as they arise but also the ability to foresee and take preventive and corrective measures to prevent or limit events like these in the future.

We can all sit here and debate the merits and question the decisions of the current Sheriff, if so inclined, as admittedly I'm a huge fan of the former Sheriff but to not discuss the outright complete failure to warn the general public until 5 hours later that a mass murderer was on the loose not only irresponsible but shows the lack of decisive, unencumbered decisions that we should expect from any head of a law enforcement agency, especially that of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

With that being said it's easy to blame Sheriff Luna for the failure in Monterey Park but we collectively as a community have to hold the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors equally responsible because although Sheriff Luna was the second choice of the "woke" left, he is in fact still their choice and his failures good bad or indifferent may dampen the political prospects and futures of current board members, specifically that of Holly Mitchell who is a rumored candidate in 2024 Senate race to replace Dianne Feinstein.

In closing, I can't reiterate this position enough that I don't envy's Sheriff Luna's position and if I were him taking an early retirement isn't probably a bad idea because with the local media seeking out the former Sheriff Alex Villanueva for solace and comfort through a period of great pain and/or suffering not only for Monterey Park but the Country, in general, doesn't bode well for the present Sheriff and his tenure going forward.

Let's be honest, Sheriff Luna was set up for failure to begin with because let us not forget their first choice for Sheriff was LAXPD Chief and former Assistant Sheriff Cecil Rhambo who served under the disgraced and indicted former Sheriff Lee Baca. Rhambo's choir boy image was cultivated and created amongst the democratic woke strategist to destroy the credibility and weaken the powers of Villanueva because he chose to be accountable to those who elected him as Sheriff instead of acquiescing to every political whim and machinations of the 5 member voting bloc on the Board of Supervisors whom many can argue out of political mischief and retribution limited his ability to effectively do his job in his short but powerful tenure.

Imagine if we had Alex Villanueva as Sheriff during Monterey I can't imagine any circumstance where regardless of race, creed, color or religious background would have withheld pertinent information that could possibly save lives because that's what we expect for them to do as we elect them to do and anything else contradictory to the general principle to protect human life is grounds for dismissal.

It's hard not to argue that the new Sheriff didn't fail horribly in his first real test which leaves me to ponder that had the suspect been a young Black male, with a hoodie would it be reasonable to argue that the warning would have gone out immediately?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# opinion# mass shooting# monterey park# LA County# public safety

Comments / 88

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
429 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Compton, CA

Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 2023

COMPTON, Calif. – The Compton High School Class of 1973 is excited about its three-day, 50-Year Golden Reunion extravaganza which will be held on August 18-20, 2023, at the luxurious Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: It's time we tell the truth about Inglewood Unified School District

God Bless your blog 2UrbanGirls but in the immortal words of Eddie Murphy "I ain't falling for the banana in the tailpipe" as it pertains to returning Inglewood Unified School District back to local control because I've heard this same old tired script before and the only thing that has changed are the characters pushing the same tired lines with grandiose promises of this proverbial “honey and manna” raining down from heaven only to be so close and yet so far from the prize in returning IUSD to local control.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood awarded $407M of state surplus funds towards people mover project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The city of Inglewood was awarded $407 million towards the Inglewood Transit Connector project from state surplus funds on Jan. 31. “Today’s award supporting the Inglewood Transit Connector will be transformative not just for the City of Inglewood, but for communities throughout the South Bay and Los Angeles County,” said Asm. Tina McKinnor, who represents Inglewood in the state legislature.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Opinion: Inglewood Transit Connector and the soul of our City

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Dear Inglewood community,. I was compelled to write this open heartfelt pledge on behalf of the voiceless and underrepresented members of our community to turn out in droves to the next City of Inglewood Public Hearing regarding the Inglewood Transit Connector and demand more concessions and community input on this project.

Read full story
Compton, CA

LA area bridge eroding to dangerous conditions

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – After a 2020 fire rendered a Compton bridge unsafe, the state closed it to make much-needed repairs. Since the closure the earth under it continues to erode at what appears to be dangerous levels.

Read full story
Compton, CA

CA Attorney General affirms Compton City Council appointment

COMPTON, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - CA Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued an opinion on the appointment of a member of the Compton City Council on Jan. 26 after it was challenged by a resident.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
3 comments
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”

Read full story
3 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting.

Read full story
Lynwood, CA

Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer

LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward.

Read full story
47 comments
California State

Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds

On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.

Read full story
35 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Unified School District appoints new County Administrator

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?

Read full story
191 comments
Florida State

Florida launches 2023 Black History Month student and educator contest

Student essay contest winners will receive a 2-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. Tallahassee, Fla. - Recently, the Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida officially launched the 2023 Black History Month student art and essay contests with the theme of “Celebrating the Achievements of African American Floridians.” These contests will run through Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Black History Month is celebrated each year in the month of February.

Read full story
10 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood mayor exposed to COVID-19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts sent an early morning email to staff alerting him he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine for seven days.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Local Students

The 24th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium

PITTSBURGH, PA – The August Wilson Society (AWS), in collaboration with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) and the University of Pittsburgh Library System (ULS), is pleased to announce its Biennial Colloquium: Excavating New Critical Landscapes for August Wilson Studies, March 2-4, 2023, to mark the grand opening of the August Wilson Archive at the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym

The noticeable increase in the number of people working out since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is long overdue. But the most popular gym in the Los Angeles area has not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many wondering why.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy