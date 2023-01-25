Inglewood Unified School District appoints new County Administrator

Woman walks by the Inglewood Unified district office. Photo by 2UrbanGirls

By: Emilie St. John

INGLEWOOD - The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district.

“I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.

The release notes he passed the “largest school bond” in the history of Alameda County, yet Fremont Unified announced last year they would be forced to make $30 million in budget cuts. The release also states since retiring he has served as a consultant to LACOE and led LAUSD’s efforts on COVID vaccinations.

Duardo describes him as “an incredible leader with a demonstrated history of building community, developing instructional practices, and budgeting”.

He announced his retirement from Fremont Unified School District in April 2017 as its Superintendent.

Morris is taking over Inglewood Unified as its eighth County Administrator since the district was taken over by the state in 2012.

IUSD is in the process of consolidating/closing schools after having passed a multi-million dollar school repair bond in 2020 and has received nearly $85 million in COVID funds from the federal government.

The COVID funds were supposed to be used to increase ventilation in classrooms but last year during a sweltering two weeks last August it was discovered that many classrooms didn’t have operable HVAC systems as the students returned to school. One of the most recent FCMAT reports slammed the district for not addressing structural needs while students were not on campus during the pandemic.

He will also have to grapple with the ongoing allegations of discrimination by members of the staff.

His biggest challenge will be declining enrollment which none of the previous County Administrators were able to adequately address. The district estimates losing 500 students each school year with no administrator able to decrease that number.

To address the declining enrollment the district made the difficult decision to close the last IUSD school in the 90305 zip code last year.

Warren Lane Elementary School, formerly known as Daniel Freeman which was named for the man who founded the City, closed to enrollment plummeting to less than 300 students.

Inglewood Unified continues to work towards consolidating schools as the next round of closures are projected to be Kelso and Worthington Elementary schools.

Kelso is along the path of the proposed Inglewood Transit Connector that has yet to be 100% funded. The City is hoping to have word on whether they will receive the $407 million requested from the state's surplus by the end of this month. Should the state award the funding it will trigger a federal match to complete the project's financing.

The City has already purchased property north of the Kelso site as they prepare to break ground in time for the 2028 Olympics.