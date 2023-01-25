Florida launches 2023 Black History Month student and educator contest

2UrbanGirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAdZU_0kQ42LeI00
Photo byiStock / Getty Images

Student essay contest winners will receive a 2-Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation

Tallahassee, Fla. -  Recently, the Florida Department of Education and Volunteer Florida officially launched the 2023 Black History Month student art and essay contests with the theme of “Celebrating the Achievements of African American Floridians.” These contests will run through Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Black History Month is celebrated each year in the month of February. 

“African Americans have a long and proud history in our great state of Florida, and Black History Month is the perfect occasion to celebrate their many achievements,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “Learning about African American achievements is central to learning about Florida and America itself. I have no doubt that this year’s art and essay contest submissions will be outstanding.”

"Florida goes the extra mile to recognize the immense and historical contributions of African Americans in our great state, said Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo. "We are proud to offer this opportunity each year to recognize outstanding students and educators in Florida for their unique efforts and talents.”

First Lady DeSantis invites students to participate in academic and creative contests throughout the month. Students in grades K-3 can participate in an art contest, and students in grades 4-12 can participate in an essay contest. Additionally, students, parents, teachers, and principals are invited to nominate full-time educators of all student grades for the Black History Month Excellence in Education Award.

About the Student Art Contest 
Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Black History Month Art Contest is open to all Kindergarten through third-grade students in Florida. Each student will submit original, two-dimensional artwork based on this year's theme. Four statewide winners will be selected each month, and each winner will receive a $100 art supplies gift card and a 1-year pass to Florida state parks.

About the Student Essay Contest
Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Black History Month Essay Contest is open to all fourth through twelfth-grade students in Florida. Each student will submit one essay no longer than 500 words based on this year’s theme. Six winners will be selected: two elementary school students (grades 4–5), two middle school students (grades 6–8), and two high school students (grades 9–12). Each winner will receive a 2–Year Florida College Plan scholarship provided by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation and a $100 gift card for school supplies.

In the contest, students are encouraged to write about an African American who has had an impactful and inspiring effect on their community whose story should be shared. The subject of the essay should be a Floridian. Some examples are:

Secretary Shevaun Harris - Secretary at the Department of Children and Families since February 2021 after a nearly two-decade career at the Agency for Health Care Administration. An innovator, spearheading the development of the State’s Canadian Prescription Drug Importation program. Served as an adjunct professor at the FSU College of Social Work and as a case manager at Big Bend Cares serving vulnerable Floridians.

State Senator Corey Simon - Before being elected to the Florida State Senate in 2022, Simon served as the CEO of Volunteer Florida, coordinating volunteer efforts across state agencies. Simon played football at Florida State University under the legendary Coach Bobby Bowden, before moving on to play in the NFL.

Jonathan Clarkson Gibbs II - Born: September 28, 1821, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Died: August 14, 1874, Tallahassee, Florida. Jonathan Clarkson Gibbs II was a Presbyterian minister who served as Secretary of State and Superintendent of Public Instruction of Florida. He was the first Black Secretary of State.

Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. - Born: February 11, 1920, Pensacola, Florida. Died: February 25, 1978, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Air Force fighter pilot and first African American to reach the rank of Four-Star General in the U.S. military. Flew combat missions in Korea and Vietnam and instructed African American pilots during WW2.

Alwyn Cashe - Born: July 13, 1970, Sanford, Florida, U.S. Died: November 8, 2005, San Antonio, Texas, U.S. U.S. Army non-commissioned officer and posthumous recipient of the Medal of Honor for his service in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Saved the lives of six of his fellow soldiers after the Bradley fighting vehicle they were riding in struck an improvised explosive device despite suffering second and third-degree burns over 72% of his body.

James Weldon Johnson - Born: June 17, 1871, Jacksonville, Florida, U.S. Died: June 26, 1938, Wiscasset, Maine, U.S. Writer, civil rights activist, and a leader of the NAACP. He wrote “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is known as the Black National Anthem.

John G. Riley - Born into slavery in 1857 and died a millionaire in 1954. 49-year educator career at a school in Wakulla County and as principal of the Lincoln Academy. One of the few African Americans to own property at the turn of the century.

The Florida Highwaymen - A group of 26 African American landscape artists who painted from the 1950s to the 1980s. They became some of Florida’s most well-known painters and focused on images of the state’s natural treasures. Today, their work is displayed in prominent buildings throughout Florida, including the State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion.

About the Excellence in Education Award 

Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis’ Black History Month Excellence in Education Award Contest is open to all full-time educators in an elementary, middle, or high school in Florida. Four winners will be selected, and a principal, teacher, parent/guardian, or student may submit nominations. Excellence in Education award winners will receive a $2,500 monetary prize from Volunteer Florida.

Contest Entries and Nominating Forms and Guidelines
Student contest forms and educator nomination forms must be mailed to Volunteer Florida or submitted online at floridablackhistory dot com.

All entries must be received by 5 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
If mailing, please consider the time necessary to ensure the submission is received by Volunteer Florida’s office no later than the aforementioned deadline.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# education# black history month# contest

Comments / 10

Published by

News straight outta Inglewood, California!

Inglewood, CA
380 followers

More from 2UrbanGirls

Inglewood, CA

Inglewood homeless count numbers appear to be skewed

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority conducted its annual count of the homeless last week, and staff from the Los Angeles Times tagged along with the city of Inglewood’s homeless coordinator who gave them some rather odd instructions.

Read full story
1 comments
Anaheim, CA

Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Disneyland Resort is throwing a huge party to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Walt Disney Company. “We are excited to bring this milestone celebration to life right here at The Happiest Place on Earth,” said Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock. “For generations of families and fans around the world who have made Disney a part of their lives, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy all-new experiences with beloved Disney characters, our caring cast and our amazing storytelling throughout the year.”

Read full story
2 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood to schedule Public Hearing on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood City Council is expected to approve a Public Hearing date for a relocation plan for the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the Jan. 31 regular city council meeting.

Read full story
Monterey Park, CA

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Read full story
75 comments
Lynwood, CA

Former Lynwood mayor seeks appointment as City’s treasurer

LYNWOOD, Calif. – The former council member/mayor of Lynwood has submitted an application to be appointed the City’s treasurer. Residents voiced their displeasure during the Jan. 17 city council meeting.

Read full story
1 comments
Inglewood, CA

Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital

Nearly 200 friends and family of April Valentine gathered in front of Centinela Hospital on Jan. 17 to demand justice for April who died on Jan. 10 while giving birth in its maternity ward.

Read full story
44 comments
California State

Apply now for Women’s Recovery Response Grant funds

On behalf of the California Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, we are excited to announce the second round of the Women’s Recovery Response Grant funding opportunity, bringing up to $5 million of state funds to local communities for the direct support of organizations serving women economically impacted by the pandemic.

Read full story
35 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood Unified School District appoints new County Administrator

INGLEWOOD - The Inglewood Unified School District announced the hiring of Dr. James (Jim) Morris as the latest County Administrator to lead the beleaguered district. “I am very pleased to share with you the appointment of Dr. James Morris as the new county administrator for the Inglewood Unified School District. Dr. Morris joins the Inglewood Unified family with more than 40 years of public education experience, including seven years as the superintendent of Fremont Unified School District, one of California’s highest-performing school districts.” wrote Debra Duardo, with the Los Angeles County Office of Education in a statement announcing his hiring.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?

Read full story
185 comments
Inglewood, CA

Inglewood mayor exposed to COVID-19

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) - Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts sent an early morning email to staff alerting him he has been exposed to COVID-19 and will quarantine for seven days.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Local Students

The 24th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.

Read full story
2 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium

PITTSBURGH, PA – The August Wilson Society (AWS), in collaboration with the August Wilson African American Cultural Center (AWAACC) and the University of Pittsburgh Library System (ULS), is pleased to announce its Biennial Colloquium: Excavating New Critical Landscapes for August Wilson Studies, March 2-4, 2023, to mark the grand opening of the August Wilson Archive at the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Fitness chain struggles to keep up with demand as members return to gym

The noticeable increase in the number of people working out since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold is long overdue. But the most popular gym in the Los Angeles area has not been able to keep up with the demand, leaving many wondering why.

Read full story
2 comments
Inglewood, CA

Affordable housing projects in Inglewood have stalled for years

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $297 billion budget on Jan. 10 which focuses on prioritizing money to address homelessness. The proposed budget is set to go into effect July 1 with Newsom wanting local cities to take a more drastic approach to reduce homelessness and address the lack of housing being built.

Read full story
Inglewood, CA

Planned Inglewood Transit Connector stop moved

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood Transit Connector Joint Powers Authority held its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 11. The meeting discussed a variety of things that the public hasn’t been made aware of.

Read full story
Tampa, FL

5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!

TAMPA Fl. - Is Selling Tampa Season 2 heading back to Netflix? The last we heard the show was canceled but here are five signs that 2UrbanGirls believes star Sharelle Rosado and the ladies of Allure Realty are headed back for another season.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Chevalier set to open 2023 Pan African Film & Arts Festival

LOS ANGELES — The PAN AFRICAN FILM & ARTSFESTIVAL (PAFF) announced that CHEVALIER will open its 31st film festival in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Directors Guild of America. The star-studded red carpet gala will be hosted by NFL-Pro turned actor Thomas Q. Jones (“P-Valley”), the Festival’s 2023 Celebrity Host.

Read full story
Compton, CA

Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure

Compton voters continue to pledge money towards the school district with the support of a new school bond placed on the Nov. 8 ballot. Voters supported Compton Measure AAA which sought a $350 million bond to modernize “classrooms, performing arts centers, technology centers, and athletic complexes”.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy