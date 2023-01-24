Los Angeles Black College Expo™ to Award Thousands of Dollars to Local Students

Black fraternities and sororities are also present at the Black College Expo Photo by 2UrbanGirls

The 24th Annual Los Angeles Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, California 90015. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.

At the expo, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived, and receive scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and for college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the Los Angeles Black College Expo™ is open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds. In fact, parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to help promote their college planning.

In addition to being connected to college recruiters, students will have access to a slate of dynamic, motivating, and informative seminars and workshops which include: Boomin’ Careers, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, the 2nd annual HBCU Meet the Presidents’ Forum and, new this year, The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.

“We are so excited to be back in LA, back where our Expos began 24 years ago! We continue to be amazed and oh so blessed by our incredibly committed educational and community partners. They have been instrumental in the impact of our mission to expand access and change the trajectories of underserved students all of these many years. We look forward to reaching even more students from all over the LA area on the 28th,” says NCRF Founder and President, Dr. Theresa Price.

This year’s Los Angeles Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army ROTC, Toyota, US Bank, Union Bank, So Cal Gas, Edison and WSS.