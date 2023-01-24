5 signs (we believe) Selling Tampa Season 2 is coming!

Sharelle Rosado, Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson, and baby Serenity Photo by Ochocinco / Instagram

By: 2UrbanGirls

TAMPA Fl. - Is Selling Tampa Season 2 heading back to Netflix? The last we heard the show was canceled but here are five signs that 2UrbanGirls believes star Sharelle Rosado and the ladies of Allure Realty are headed back for another season.

BABY SERENITY IS HERE!

As Season 1 drew to a close, viewers see Sharelle Facetiming with now fiancee Chad "Ocho Cinco" Johnson and sharing the exciting news that their blended family is expanding. Sharelle was already a mother of three and Chad has seven. They were also preparing to build a new home and with the announcement they are engaged, it makes a great storyline to see where they are now!

ALLURE REALTY EXPANDED!

Sharelle has expanded her Allure Realty empire outside of Tampa. She now has offices in Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina. If you follow her on Instagram you know that Chad's daughter Jicyra Johnson has joined the Allure family as a realtor.

CLAPPING BACK AT (ALLEGED) RACISM!

After debuting at #1 when released, it seemed it was a no-brainer that Selling Tampa was a hit with Black and Latina viewers as the show's cast reflected that demographic. Then came news the show was canceled allegedly due to "low ratings". Sharelle's best friend Juwana Colbert was quoted in an interview as saying Netflix and the show's producers seemed out of touch with an all-minority cast when it came to expectations of the ladies for preparing for on-screen interviews.

“With sew-ins or the types of extensions that typically women of color have to get, we don’t work on that same time frame,” Colbert tells us. “It’s not a wash-and-go. Women that are minorities, it’s not that easy. Our hair, just in general, takes longer.”

“Whoever they had on the ground is out of touch a little bit with working with a cast of all-minority women,” before noting that not all of the production was white, but those “in control” of making big decisions were.

In the same vein of the success of the Basketball Wives franchise, when they spun off to Football Wives, the cast didn’t fight or bicker and viewers saw them getting along, even attending Bible study together. Selling Tampa wasn’t “catty” and led the cast to think without the “drama” the ratings weren’t comparable.

“When they show us [black women] in a different light — when we’re bickering, fighting and name-calling — they get a Season 2 and Season 3, but that’s not what we were displaying,” said Colbert.

Hopefully, this isn’t the case and producers recognize the public needs to see positive women of color on our TV screens.

SHARELLE’S BRAND CONTINUES TO GROW!

Sharelle is becoming a household name having secured sponsorship deals with Staples, Arm & Hammer, Mielle Organics, and products for babies. Allure Realty’s Miami office is also a listing agent for The Crosby which features luxury condos that are also under construction here in Inglewood, California at the Hollywood Park site across from SoFi Stadium. As her brand grows, so will the audience’s interest in her.

SHARELLE AND CHAD ARE OFFICIALLY ENGAGED!

Finally, the last indicator the show is returning is the exclusive photos that appeared in People magazine marking the occasion! People also got exclusive photos of Chad and Sharelle announcing her pregnancy months before the show aired. The engagement video was posted to their social media accounts and would present an opportunity for the show to go behind the scenes of Chad proposing during what she thought was his birthday celebration.

Chad didn’t appear in Season 1 noting to Access Hollywood during Super Bowl 56 that he wanted her to have the limelight to herself and that he would definitely appear in Season 2 if it got the “green light”.

I follow Sharelle on Instagram and she’s been posting similar “behind the scenes” shots of on-camera interviews, recently visiting cast members from Selling Sunset in Los Angeles, and has enjoyed some amazing trips like World Cup in Qatar and spending time with her family in Jamaica indicating she has plenty of content to share with the viewers juggling motherhood with running an expanding business.

She’s more than just a “pretty face” and “Chad’s fiancee”. She’s a savvy businesswoman who is motivating and brings out the best in the ladies she surrounds herself with despite the challenges and obstacles they are presented with. She’s also grounded in the Lord and gets along well with Chad’s children’s mothers.

Quite honestly, we need to see more of this on TV. Here’s hoping for a second season of Selling Tampa!