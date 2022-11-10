Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure

Roosevelt Middle School Google

By: Emilie St. John

Compton voters continue to pledge money towards the school district with the support of a new school bond placed on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Voters supported Compton Measure AAA which sought a $350 million bond to modernize “classrooms, performing arts centers, technology centers, and athletic complexes”.

Measure AAA passed receiving 71% of the votes counted to 29% of those against it.

This is the second multi-million school bond residents have passed in the last seven years.

On Nov. 3, members of the district joined city leaders and Assemblymember Mike Gipson for a press conference where the state provided $3.5 million to convert Roosevelt Middle School into a Pathways in Technology Early College High School, also known as a "P-Tech" education institution, which will provide students with the academic, technical, and professional skills and credentials they need for competitive science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) jobs.

“Today is a perfect day to celebrate the highly anticipated P-Tech conversion,” said Gipson. “This $3.5 million to convert the Roosevelt Middle School into a pathway in technology early college high school which provides students from underserved backgrounds the academic, technical, and professional skills to go on and do great things in the state of California.”

Gipson spoke on the innovative education model that will aid one of the state’s most underserved regions in collaboration with Compton College.

“We are grateful to Assemblyman Gipson for helping us secure funding for this new Pathways in Technology High School — the first for our district,” said Micah Ali, board trustee. “This cutting-edge, innovative program will benefit countless Compton Unified School District’s students by allowing them to directly enter the modern workforce with the skills and experience to obtain a great job upon graduation."

Residents voted to give the district $350 million under Measure S, a Prop 39 bond, in 2015 to rebuild Compton High School.

Proposition 39 required a 55% supermajority for approval; Measure S narrowly passed with 55.94%.

Compton residents also voted on two ballot measures that sought to amend the city’s charter.

Measure AM sought to reduce the number of monthly city council meetings from four to two with 59% of the votes casted rejecting that idea while 41% were in favor.

Measure ED sought to align local elections with state primary elections and removing the primary nominating election to an established election date.

63% of the votes cast where in favor of the change while 37% were against it.

Those who were up for election in 2023 will have their terms extended until 2024.

Residents also voted on three board seats for Compton College.

Andres Ramos bested challengers Anthony Perry and Skyy Fisher receiving 52% of the votes cast to maintain his seat for Trustee Area 1.

Juanita Doplemore received 72% of the votes cast over Alfredo Banuelos who recived 28% for Trustee Area 4.

Sharoni Little recived 55% of the votes cast to retain her seat over challenger Leticia Vasquez Wilson who received 45% for Trustee Area 5.