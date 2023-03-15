With just three ingredients, our Danish Morning Bun recipe may be the best thing since sliced bread. Ironically, slicing bread is the most difficult part of the recipe.

Danish Morning Bun Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We also started every morning with cheese sandwiches.

We enjoyed Hart Bageri’s morning bun so much that we returned and ate two more. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

It was easy, during our excursions to Copenhagen bakeries Copenhagen bakeries like Hart, Collective, Juno and Lille, to eat plenty of kanelsnagels, cardamom buns and spandauers. However, ordering an entire loaf of bread wasn’t on our agenda. Thankfully, these bakeries bake plenty of small rolls – a practical option for those like us who can’t eat a loaf of bread in one sitting.

Copenhagen bakeries like Meyers Bageri bake sourdough boules every day for a city of hungry bread eaters. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The morning bun is a fine flavor vehicle – one where funky, French alpine cheese and creamy butter provide a mildly sweet yet funky yin to the wonderfully yeasty, crusty bun’s yang.

Sure, while our dinner at the intergalactically famous Noma wowed us with its extraordinary culinary feats, Denmark’s simple breakfast sandwich stands out in our minds when we think about the terrific food in Denmark.

Our tour of Copenhagen gave us numerous opportunities to eat Danish morning buns. We at this one at Lille Bakery. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

After connecting to the simple breakfast bun and declaring it “My new favorite thing!” Daryl was committed to recreating it in our home kitchen. Once he did, we both exclaimed “yippee” and promptly gobbled it down.

Seriously, we’re going to be eating Danish morning buns for a long time now that they’re in our lives. We anticipate you will too. How could you not?!!

What Is a Danish Morning Bun?

A Danish morning bun is easy to make with just three ingredients. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Magnificent artisan sourdough bread provides a stage for excellent aged alpine cheese (in this case Comté from France) and butter. While these three ingredients stand on their own, the morning bun makes them even better.

Pro Tip: The Danish morning bun pairs with both with coffee and orange juice.

Danish Morning Bun Ingredients

High quality sourdough bread, excellent butter and world class cheese are all you need to make a Danish morning bun at home. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

You only need the following three ingredients to make a Danish Morning Bun at home:

Comté Cheese

Sourdough Bun

Butter

You don’t need any specials tools or equipment. In fact, you probably have most of the following tools for this recipe already:

Bread Knife

Butter Knife

Cheese Planer or Cheese Knife

Cutting Board

No power tools are required!

But wait there’s more…

Visit 2foodtrippers for the full Danish Morning Bun recipe including process photos and pro tips.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.