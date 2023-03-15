Morning Bun Recipe

2foodtrippers

With just three ingredients, our Danish Morning Bun recipe may be the best thing since sliced bread. Ironically, slicing bread is the most difficult part of the recipe.

Danish Morning BunPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We also started every morning with cheese sandwiches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpS9w_0lJT8EH100
We enjoyed Hart Bageri’s morning bun so much that we returned and ate two more.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

It was easy, during our excursions to Copenhagen bakeries Copenhagen bakeries like Hart, Collective, Juno and Lille, to eat plenty of kanelsnagels, cardamom buns and spandauers. However, ordering an entire loaf of bread wasn’t on our agenda. Thankfully, these bakeries bake plenty of small rolls – a practical option for those like us who can’t eat a loaf of bread in one sitting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ma6Zf_0lJT8EH100
Copenhagen bakeries like Meyers Bageri bake sourdough boules every day for a city of hungry bread eaters.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The morning bun is a fine flavor vehicle – one where funky, French alpine cheese and creamy butter provide a mildly sweet yet funky yin to the wonderfully yeasty, crusty bun’s yang.

Sure, while our dinner at the intergalactically famous Noma wowed us with its extraordinary culinary feats, Denmark’s simple breakfast sandwich stands out in our minds when we think about the terrific food in Denmark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tyszc_0lJT8EH100
Our tour of Copenhagen gave us numerous opportunities to eat Danish morning buns. We at this one at Lille Bakery.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

After connecting to the simple breakfast bun and declaring it “My new favorite thing!” Daryl was committed to recreating it in our home kitchen. Once he did, we both exclaimed “yippee” and promptly gobbled it down.

Seriously, we’re going to be eating Danish morning buns for a long time now that they’re in our lives. We anticipate you will too. How could you not?!!

What Is a Danish Morning Bun?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHdA0_0lJT8EH100
A Danish morning bun is easy to make with just three ingredients.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Magnificent artisan sourdough bread provides a stage for excellent aged alpine cheese (in this case Comté from France) and butter. While these three ingredients stand on their own, the morning bun makes them even better.

Pro Tip: The Danish morning bun pairs with both with coffee and orange juice.

Danish Morning Bun Ingredients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JqJvh_0lJT8EH100
High quality sourdough bread, excellent butter and world class cheese are all you need to make a Danish morning bun at home.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

You only need the following three ingredients to make a Danish Morning Bun at home:

  • Comté Cheese
  • Sourdough Bun
  • Butter

You don’t need any specials tools or equipment. In fact, you probably have most of the following tools for this recipe already:

  • Bread Knife
  • Butter Knife
  • Cheese Planer or Cheese Knife
  • Cutting Board

No power tools are required!

But wait there’s more…

Visit 2foodtrippers for the full Danish Morning Bun recipe including process photos and pro tips.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# morning bun# breakfast bun# breakfast recipes# danish food# cheese

Comments / 2

Published by

Award winning website that focuses on culinary travel, food recipes, coffee and cocktails. | https://www.2foodtrippers.com

Philadelphia, PA
818 followers

More from 2foodtrippers

10 Iconic Montreal Restaurants

Check out ten iconic Montreal restaurants that are too good to miss during your next visit to Canada’s most epicurean city. We share our picks for the best places to eat in Montreal for first-time visitors and advise what to order at each restaurant.

Read full story

Negroni Sbagliato Recipe – A Negroni with Prosecco

The Negroni Sbagliato was allegedly invented by mistake. Fast forward 50 years and this mistaken ‘Negroni with Prosecco’ has become a worldwide sensation. Join the hype and craft one at home.

Read full story

Thai Panang Curry Noodles

With just a single pan and a fun mix of ingredients, you can create Thai Panang Curry Noodles with Meat Sauce in your home kitchen. You’ll not only learn to make one of our favorite comfort dishes, but you’ll also be transported to the land of palm trees and tuk-tuks without taking a long-haul flight.

Read full story

Is Digital Nomad Life for You?

Have you considered abandoning the 9 to 5 lifestyle and working remotely in exotic destinations around the world? Read on to discover the things we loved about digital nomad life and the things we didn't.

Read full story

Linguine Carbonara Recipe

Seemingly simple Linguine Carbonara can be an exceptional challenge for home cooks. However, those willing to take a risk will achieve creamy, dreamy rewards. Our Linguine Carbonara recipe will give you the key to unlock this classic Roman pasta dish.

Read full story
1 comments

Hunan Chicken Stir Fry with Green Beans Recipe

Stir frying doesn’t have to be a mystery. We show you how to make a great version of Hunan chicken with green beans. With just a few moves of the knife, a little organization and a decent wok, you too can make a great Chinese style stir fry at home.

Read full story

Ponto Final in Lisbon

See what it’s like to eat at Ponto Final. The al fresco eatery, just across the river from Lisbon, offers great food that matches its great views. You’ve probably seen Phil Rosenthal, star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, enjoy lunch on a railless concrete boat landing where he appears to be mere inches from plunging into the Rio Tejo (Tagus River). It’s a highlight of his Lisbon episode that caught our eyes too.

Read full story

Steakhouse Salad Recipe

The wedge salad is a steakhouse classic. Follow our wedge salad recipe for a path toward iceberg lettuce bliss. We even show you how to create a great yogurt blue cheese dressing that eliminates the need to waste an entire carton of buttermilk.

Read full story
2 comments
Austin, TX

What to Eat in Austin TX

Are you wondering what to eat in Austin TX during your first visit to the Lone Star State’s capital city? Read on to discover ten must-eat Austin food favorites that you simply should not miss during your trip to the weird but wonderful city.

Read full story

Maple Bacon Recipe

Our Maple Bacon recipe will wow your brunch guests. With just four ingredients, it’s one of the best and easiest brunch recipes you can create in your home kitchen. There’s nothing like throwing a brunch for friends and family but it can be a challenge to pull off well.

Read full story
2 comments
New Haven, CT

4 Pizzerias Not to Miss in New Haven

We traveled to Connecticut with the goal of tasting legendary New Haven pizza at the source. Discover the New Haven pizzerias that you simply can’t miss when you travel to Connecticut.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Hot Diggity Dogs!

Hot Diggity Dog! We’ve compiled our picks for the best hot dogs in the world. This tasty list includes American hot dogs plus hot dogs from countries as far away as Japan and as close as Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

Food in Paris Not to Miss

Are you wondering what to eat in Paris during your first trip to France’s City of Lights? Read on to discover 23 must-eat Paris food favorites … and they’re all divine!!. This is a universal truth. The capital of France is a city of art, a city of humanity and a city of thought.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

8 Wichita Restaurants and Cafes Not to Miss

Wondering where to eat in Wichita, Kansas during a weekend getaway? Midwestern writer Jennifer Billock spent two days eating her way through Kansas' biggest city and shares her picks for the best Wichita restaurants and cafes.

Read full story

What to Eat in Barcelona

Wondering what to eat in Barcelona? Read on to discover 28 must-eat Barcelona food favorites as well as the best places to eat and drink in the vibrant city. In other words, we have you covered with this list that includes traditional Catalan dishes, Spanish classics and a few surprises.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Cheap Eats in New Orleans

New Orleans is a city where the best food is served on the cheap. Check out our favorite spots for the best cheap eats New Orleans style. It goes without saying that a diner can eat well during any New Orleans itinerary whether it’s for two days or as long as one week. New Orleans isn’t just one of the best food cities in America – it’s one of the best food cities in the entire world.

Read full story

Eat Your Way Around Asia

The best food in Asia is some of the best food in the world. Discover 41 must-eat Asian dishes that you can't miss when you travel to Asia for business and/or pleasure for the first time. Warning - one or more dishes will likely rock your world.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Exploring the Bywater Neighborhood in New Orleans

Check out the Bywater neighborhood once you’ve had your fill of the French Quarter in New Orleans. After you experience the Bywater’s unique blend of bohemians, architecture and food, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to get there.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

7 Iconic Chicago Desserts

Desserts in Chicago run the gamut from cold and creamy to firm and flaky. Jennifer Billock, a dessert lover who lives in Chicago, reveals seven iconic Chicago desserts that you won’t be able to resist. She shows you where to eat them too!

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy