Is Digital Nomad Life for You?

2foodtrippers

Have you considered abandoning the 9 to 5 lifestyle and working remotely in exotic destinations around the world? Read on to discover the things we loved about digital nomad life and the things we didn't.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdSdz_0lGPzSAq00
Digital Nomad LifePhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We loved the digital nomad lifestyle for two years. Then we hit year three and it wasn’t so fun anymore.

The excitement and wanderlust that bubbled each time we traveled to a new destination started to fade to a trickle. Once we decided to put down some long-term roots, we ultimately decided to move to Lisbon.

Before we jump into the reasons why we both loved and hated the digital nomad life, let’s start with the basics.

What Is a Digital Nomad?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJhj0_0lGPzSAq00
Saigon CafePhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Digital nomads are individuals who have location independent jobs that allow them to work remotely anywhere in the world. You've probably seen these individuals at your neighborhood coffee shop typing away on their laptops and participating in conference calls.

Typical digital nomad work involves freelancing gigs like computer programming and copywriting. Many digital nomads run drop shipment businesses while other digital nomads trade stocks and teach languages. Our location independent work, both then and now, involves blogging and web publishing.

How We Became Digital Nomads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEdYE_0lGPzSAq00
The digital nomad life made us happy until it didn't.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

In fact, we were unfamiliar with the term until we rented our house and put our possessions into storage. Our plan was to travel for a year, following our whims, with the wind at our back, to destinations around the world.

The reality of our new status literally hit us in the face when we bumped into a Philadelphia acquaintance who greeted us by saying "So, I heard that you're going nomadic." Before long, we were on the road, living the digital nomadic lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pjGe0_0lGPzSAq00
We started our digital life with a cross-country road trip.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Having an apartment in the center of Lyon with a kitchen was a dream come true despite the fact that the mattress was on the floor. What mattered was that we could shop at local markets and cook food in a proper French kitchen. It was the first of dozens of apartments that would be our temporary homes in just as many cities and countries.

To say that our friends and families were surprised is an understatement. As members of Generation X, we weren't exactly young but we were also nowhere near retirement age. To be honest, we were a bit surprised ourselves.

And so began our digital nomad journey.

Our Digital Nomad Journey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDViq_0lGPzSAq00
Being a digital nomad can be fun in cities like Bangkok.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

During three years on the road, our highs were exhilarating and our lows were crushing. We saw and did more than we had ever imagined in our wildest dreams, building a profitable business along the way.

Despite staying in cities for as long as two months at a time, we managed to eat our way through more than 25 countries in four continents. Some restaurants had plastic chairs while others were had one, two and even three Michelin stars. Often, though, we opted for inexpensive yet excellent street food like pho in Hanoi or ramen in Osaka. Other times we simply cooked amazing food, like pasta in Bologna, at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U72eW_0lGPzSAq00
Being digital nomads stretched our capabilities in countries like Sri Lanka.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We look back fondly at that crazy time in our lives that ended with us obtaining D7 visas and living in Portugal. At the same time, we're so happy that the experience is in our past.

Perhaps you're thinking of embarking on a similar journey. If so, we say go for it. However, assuming that you have the financial means and motivation, be ready to cut the cord when the time is right.

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover all the things we loved and hated about digital nomad life.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# digital nomads# remote work# alternative lifestyle

Comments / 0

Published by

Award winning website that focuses on culinary travel, food recipes, coffee and cocktails. | https://www.2foodtrippers.com

Philadelphia, PA
776 followers

More from 2foodtrippers

Morning Bun Recipe

With just three ingredients, our Danish Morning Bun recipe may be the best thing since sliced bread. Ironically, slicing bread is the most difficult part of the recipe. We also started every morning with cheese sandwiches.

Read full story
1 comments

Linguine Carbonara Recipe

Seemingly simple Linguine Carbonara can be an exceptional challenge for home cooks. However, those willing to take a risk will achieve creamy, dreamy rewards. Our Linguine Carbonara recipe will give you the key to unlock this classic Roman pasta dish.

Read full story

Hunan Chicken Stir Fry with Green Beans Recipe

Stir frying doesn’t have to be a mystery. We show you how to make a great version of Hunan chicken with green beans. With just a few moves of the knife, a little organization and a decent wok, you too can make a great Chinese style stir fry at home.

Read full story

Ponto Final in Lisbon

See what it’s like to eat at Ponto Final. The al fresco eatery, just across the river from Lisbon, offers great food that matches its great views. You’ve probably seen Phil Rosenthal, star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, enjoy lunch on a railless concrete boat landing where he appears to be mere inches from plunging into the Rio Tejo (Tagus River). It’s a highlight of his Lisbon episode that caught our eyes too.

Read full story

Steakhouse Salad Recipe

The wedge salad is a steakhouse classic. Follow our wedge salad recipe for a path toward iceberg lettuce bliss. We even show you how to create a great yogurt blue cheese dressing that eliminates the need to waste an entire carton of buttermilk.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

What to Eat in Austin TX

Are you wondering what to eat in Austin TX during your first visit to the Lone Star State’s capital city? Read on to discover ten must-eat Austin food favorites that you simply should not miss during your trip to the weird but wonderful city.

Read full story

Maple Bacon Recipe

Our Maple Bacon recipe will wow your brunch guests. With just four ingredients, it’s one of the best and easiest brunch recipes you can create in your home kitchen. There’s nothing like throwing a brunch for friends and family but it can be a challenge to pull off well.

Read full story
2 comments
New Haven, CT

4 Pizzerias Not to Miss in New Haven

We traveled to Connecticut with the goal of tasting legendary New Haven pizza at the source. Discover the New Haven pizzerias that you simply can’t miss when you travel to Connecticut.

Read full story
4 comments
New York City, NY

Hot Diggity Dogs!

Hot Diggity Dog! We’ve compiled our picks for the best hot dogs in the world. This tasty list includes American hot dogs plus hot dogs from countries as far away as Japan and as close as Canada.

Read full story
1 comments

Food in Paris Not to Miss

Are you wondering what to eat in Paris during your first trip to France’s City of Lights? Read on to discover 23 must-eat Paris food favorites … and they’re all divine!!. This is a universal truth. The capital of France is a city of art, a city of humanity and a city of thought.

Read full story
Wichita, KS

8 Wichita Restaurants and Cafes Not to Miss

Wondering where to eat in Wichita, Kansas during a weekend getaway? Midwestern writer Jennifer Billock spent two days eating her way through Kansas' biggest city and shares her picks for the best Wichita restaurants and cafes.

Read full story
1 comments

What to Eat in Barcelona

Wondering what to eat in Barcelona? Read on to discover 28 must-eat Barcelona food favorites as well as the best places to eat and drink in the vibrant city. In other words, we have you covered with this list that includes traditional Catalan dishes, Spanish classics and a few surprises.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Cheap Eats in New Orleans

New Orleans is a city where the best food is served on the cheap. Check out our favorite spots for the best cheap eats New Orleans style. It goes without saying that a diner can eat well during any New Orleans itinerary whether it’s for two days or as long as one week. New Orleans isn’t just one of the best food cities in America – it’s one of the best food cities in the entire world.

Read full story

Eat Your Way Around Asia

The best food in Asia is some of the best food in the world. Discover 41 must-eat Asian dishes that you can't miss when you travel to Asia for business and/or pleasure for the first time. Warning - one or more dishes will likely rock your world.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Exploring the Bywater Neighborhood in New Orleans

Check out the Bywater neighborhood once you’ve had your fill of the French Quarter in New Orleans. After you experience the Bywater’s unique blend of bohemians, architecture and food, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to get there.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

7 Iconic Chicago Desserts

Desserts in Chicago run the gamut from cold and creamy to firm and flaky. Jennifer Billock, a dessert lover who lives in Chicago, reveals seven iconic Chicago desserts that you won’t be able to resist. She shows you where to eat them too!

Read full story
2 comments

Tokyo's Foodie Shopping Street

See why shopping on Kappabashi Street was a highlight of our visit to Tokyo. This Tokyo street is a mandatory destination for anybody who loves food as much as we do and a great spot to shop for Tokyo souvenirs.

Read full story

Jambalaya Recipe

Jambalaya is a crowd pleasing favorite at parties and special occasions. But did you know that you can also enjoy Jambalaya as an everyday meal at home? Our easy Jambalaya recipe is ideal for those times when you want to serve the classic New Orleans dish to a small crowd of four people.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

10 Mardi Gras Drink Recipes

Laissez les Bon Temps Roulez!!Drinking is fun in New Orleans all year long but especially during Mardi Gras. Discover 10 Mardi Gras drinks that will get the party started anywhere and any time you’re ready to ‘let the good times roll.’

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy