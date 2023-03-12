Is Digital Nomad Life for You?

Have you considered abandoning the 9 to 5 lifestyle and working remotely in exotic destinations around the world? Read on to discover the things we loved about digital nomad life and the things we didn't.

Digital Nomad Life Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We loved the digital nomad lifestyle for two years. Then we hit year three and it wasn’t so fun anymore.

The excitement and wanderlust that bubbled each time we traveled to a new destination started to fade to a trickle. Once we decided to put down some long-term roots, we ultimately decided to move to Lisbon.

Before we jump into the reasons why we both loved and hated the digital nomad life, let’s start with the basics.

What Is a Digital Nomad?

Saigon Cafe Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Digital nomads are individuals who have location independent jobs that allow them to work remotely anywhere in the world. You've probably seen these individuals at your neighborhood coffee shop typing away on their laptops and participating in conference calls.

Typical digital nomad work involves freelancing gigs like computer programming and copywriting. Many digital nomads run drop shipment businesses while other digital nomads trade stocks and teach languages. Our location independent work, both then and now, involves blogging and web publishing.

How We Became Digital Nomads

The digital nomad life made us happy until it didn't. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

In fact, we were unfamiliar with the term until we rented our house and put our possessions into storage. Our plan was to travel for a year, following our whims, with the wind at our back, to destinations around the world.

The reality of our new status literally hit us in the face when we bumped into a Philadelphia acquaintance who greeted us by saying "So, I heard that you're going nomadic." Before long, we were on the road, living the digital nomadic lifestyle.

We started our digital life with a cross-country road trip. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Having an apartment in the center of Lyon with a kitchen was a dream come true despite the fact that the mattress was on the floor. What mattered was that we could shop at local markets and cook food in a proper French kitchen. It was the first of dozens of apartments that would be our temporary homes in just as many cities and countries.

To say that our friends and families were surprised is an understatement. As members of Generation X, we weren't exactly young but we were also nowhere near retirement age. To be honest, we were a bit surprised ourselves.

And so began our digital nomad journey.

Our Digital Nomad Journey

Being a digital nomad can be fun in cities like Bangkok. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

During three years on the road, our highs were exhilarating and our lows were crushing. We saw and did more than we had ever imagined in our wildest dreams, building a profitable business along the way.

Despite staying in cities for as long as two months at a time, we managed to eat our way through more than 25 countries in four continents. Some restaurants had plastic chairs while others were had one, two and even three Michelin stars. Often, though, we opted for inexpensive yet excellent street food like pho in Hanoi or ramen in Osaka. Other times we simply cooked amazing food, like pasta in Bologna, at home.

Being digital nomads stretched our capabilities in countries like Sri Lanka. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We look back fondly at that crazy time in our lives that ended with us obtaining D7 visas and living in Portugal. At the same time, we're so happy that the experience is in our past.

Perhaps you're thinking of embarking on a similar journey. If so, we say go for it. However, assuming that you have the financial means and motivation, be ready to cut the cord when the time is right.

