See what it’s like to eat at Ponto Final. The al fresco eatery, just across the river from Lisbon, offers great food that matches its great views.

Ponto Final in Lisbon Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

You’ve probably seen Phil Rosenthal, star of the Netflix series Somebody Feed Phil, enjoy lunch on a railless concrete boat landing where he appears to be mere inches from plunging into the Rio Tejo (Tagus River). It’s a highlight of his Lisbon episode that caught our eyes too.

If you’re wondering where he ate that lunch, the answer is Ponto Final – just a ferry ride across the river from Lisbon. Ponto Final is no hidden gem and the international Netflix exposure has made it one of the most difficult Lisbon reservations to score.

Fun Fact: While Ponto Final is in the Lisbon metropolitan area, it’s technically located in Almada on the very northern end of the Setubal peninsula.

The short walk to Ponto Final features gritty street art on land and great views of Lisbon across the Rio Tejo. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Getting to Ponto Final is as simple as taking an inexpensive 10 minute ferry ride from Cais Sodre to Cacilhas followed by a short walk (approximately 15 minutes) to Ponto Final in Almada’s Cais do Gingal neighborhood. Expect to spend 2€ if you don’t have a Viva Viagem card.

Since both the ferry ride and walk are scenic, neither is a hardship. We especially enjoy checking out the eclectic street art and impromptu craft shops every time we make the short journey to Ponto Final from our Lisbon apartment.

Our History with Ponto Final

Dining at Ponto Final is a memorable experience both for the restaurant’s views of Lisbon and its rustic Portuguese food. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We didn’t rush to eat at Ponto Final after we moved to Lisbon despite how easy it is to do. However, once we did, our rewards included legendary views of the Cristo Rei statue and the 25 de Abril bridge as well as views of Lisbon stretching from Alcantara to Alfama.

Despite our initial skepticism, we found Ponto Final’s food to be surprisingly good during that first visit. We’ve since returned multiple times and often recommend the riverside restaurant to visiting friends and readers. Sometimes we even join them if the timing works.

Food at Ponto Final

Ponto Final’s Arroz Tamboril is more than big enough to share. The flavorful seafood dish is loaded with rice, monkfish. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Ponto Final’s signature dish, Arroz Tamboril (monkfish rice), is fantastic – a creamy tomato fish stew with a rusticity that matches the epic, unadulterated view of the the sprawling city skyline. For us, this traditional Portuguese dish is a must-order every time we venture across the water for dinner with a view.

Don’t be dissuaded by this fish stew’s seemingly high price which is currently 45.70€ and could increase yet again due to inflation. While the menu lists the dish for two people, Ponto Final’s ‘poor man’s lobster’ served swimming in a thick seafood broth with rice is a dish that’s big enough to share (along with another dish or two) with a larger group.

This braised veal cheek dish provided a meaty element to our meal when we dined at Ponto Final with a friend visiting from London. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Other dishes are equally good. We especially like Ponto Final’s summer version of sardines as well as the restaurant’s wine braised veal cheek dish called Vitela à Ponto Final. This slow cooked, melt-in-your-mouth dish is a great option if you’re not a seafood eater or if you’re dining with a group of friends and want to mix things up.

Pro Tip: Enjoy wine but don’t overdo it. Otherwise, you could end up swimming with the next night’s catch. Kidding. Not kidding. However, feel free to order as many Portuguese desserts as you fancy. Options include Mousse de Chocolate (chocolate mousse), Arroz Doce (rice pudding) and Fruta (fresh fruit).

Best Time to Eat at Ponto Final

The sunset views at Ponto Final are best defined as epic. This July sunset was no exception. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

You can eat at Ponto Final, which translates to end point or last stop, at midday with the sun blazing on your table like Phil did. However, we recommend reserving a table closer to sunset, when the cool breezes arrive from the Atlantic and the sun retreats, coloring the sky from blue to pink

To score a sunset reservation, you’ll want to email the restaurant at least a month in advance of your visit if not longer. Doing so is worth the effort considering Ponto Final’s surprisingly affordable menu and million euro view. This is a one-of-a-kind Lisbon experience that you don’t want to miss.

Visit 2foodtrippers to see answers to frequently asked question about Ponto Final.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.