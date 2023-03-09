Steakhouse Salad Recipe

The wedge salad is a steakhouse classic. Follow our wedge salad recipe for a path toward iceberg lettuce bliss. We even show you how to create a great yogurt blue cheese dressing that eliminates the need to waste an entire carton of buttermilk.

Wedge SaladPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing and bacon bits. Are these trite salad ingredients? We think not.

In fact, these humble classic ingredients come together to create the wedge – a salad that we consider to be the most refreshingly decadent of them all. It’s a steakhouse classic. It’s the course that screams “Hey, I’m sorta eating something healthy here.”

But the wedge salad is more than a bonus course. It’s a work of genius where chilled, crunchy iceberg lettuce meets the creamy twang of blue cheese dressing before it’s topped with chewy, slightly crunchy bacon bits and delicate chives.

This salad is a daring American dish, born in the country’s vast farm fields and ideal for its citizens’ milky palettes. It’s also an easy salad to execute at home if you don’t overthink the wedge salad recipe.

Eating this decadent wedge salad at Cut by Wolfgang Puck in Las Vegas inspired us to prepare and eat wedge salads at home.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We don’t add any bonus bits in our wedge salad recipe. We instead celebrate the classic American dish as it was meant to be eaten with iceberg lettuce in the starring role.

History of the Wedge Salad

The wedge salad is popular throughout America. We ate this classic version in Pittsburgh.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

As with most food histories, the wedge salad’s origin is mysterious and most likely dates back thousands of years. Historians claim to trace variations back to the Egyptians, the Romans and the Greeks.

This history is plausible considering that lettuce grows easily in temperate climates. Plus, the variety of lettuces is prolific. Cabbage, broccoli and even asparagus are forms of the lettuce plant.

If you’re eating a steak or some other decadent dinner, would you rather dig into a giant steak or lobster after picking at a salad of dietitian-approved bean sprouts and kale or would you rather eat a salad topped with hedonistic blue cheese and bacon? The answer is obvious.

Our Favorite Wedge Salads

This wedge salad may not be textbook perfect but it’s perfect to us.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We like simple wedge salads based on both history and tradition.

Daryl remembers his father ordering a classic wedge (what he, at the time, called hearts of lettuce) salad. That salad arrived unadorned – without cherry tomatoes or croutons. It was just a hunk of lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing and bacon bits. So that’s how me make our wedge salads today.

We’ve endeavored to keep our recipe simple, bypassing buttermilk used in most wedge dressings and substituting it with a combination of yogurt and milk. Not only does this substitution allow us to adjust the dressing to our desired consistency, but it also lets us repurpose both the yogurt and the milk instead of dumping the unused dairy products into the sink.

Wedge Salad Ingredients

Our wedge salad recipe includes iceberg lettuce, bacon, roquefort cheese, Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, sour cream, chives and more.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

These are all of the required ingredients necessary in our recipe:

  • Iceberg Lettuce
  • Bacon
  • Roquefort Cheese
  • Greek Yogurt
  • Mayonnaise
  • Sour Cream
  • Chives
  • Black Pepper
  • Lemon
  • Salt
  • Tomatoes (optional)

But wait there’s more…

