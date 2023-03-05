4 Pizzerias Not to Miss in New Haven

We traveled to Connecticut with the goal of tasting legendary New Haven pizza at the source. Discover the New Haven pizzerias that you simply can’t miss when you travel to Connecticut.

We traveled to Connecticut with the goal of tasting legendary New Haven pizza at the source. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Pizza lovers who travel to New Haven, Connecticut are transported to a time when America was a raging industrial center – a time when coal fired ovens the size of small trucks churned out pizzas by the hundreds to the hungry working masses.

The best New Haven pizzerias still use old-school pizza ovens. And why not? Those 14-foot deep ovens, some fired by blazing coal furnaces, can accommodate dozens of wide pies that are cooked with dark crisp edges and crunchy bottoms as is the pizza style in New Haven.

Watching pizzaiolos at work is a highlight of visiting the best New Haven pizzerias. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We got a front row view to the action during our trip to New Haven. We observed pizzaiolos, armed with pizza peels that seem more appropriate for a pole vault competition than a pizza parlor, fire up exquisite pies with charred caramelized edges using coal that glows bright orange.

Our trip was a two-day pizza extravaganza that we shared with our friends Matt and Marie. Together, we ate pizza for both lunch and dinner and even chowed down on historic burgers.

Friends Matt and Marie joined our New Haven pizza research endeavor. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We tasted tomato pies that mimicked the halcyon days before pizza became an international phenomenon. We also ate pizzas topped with clams – a culinary relic related to the city’s prominence as a coastal fishing town.

We didn’t just eat pizza. We also took real-life photos and ranked the top New Haven pizzerias from first to worst. Keep reading to see our photos and rankings but first let us share a brief history of this fascinating pizza style.

New Haven Pizza – A Brief History

A metal arch lords over Wooster Street in New Haven. Pizza legends Frank Pepe and Salvatore Consiglio baked legendary pies on this street. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Pizza isn’t just a globally popular food. The Italian food favorite is also an excellent vehicle for understanding history in general and food history in particular. As we learned during our multi-day pizza crawl, New Haven is no exception to this rule.

Located in coastal Connecticut, New Haven drew immigrants from all over the world during America’s great industrial period running 100 years from the mid 1800s to just after World War 2. In the early part of the 20th century, New Haven had up to 30,000 Italian residents – more than any other US city on a per capita basis.

Eating at Sally’s Appiza is like taking a trip down memory lane. The decor includes old newspaper clippings and fake Tiffany lamps. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Things were different in the days before supermarkets and pre-sliced bread. Italian bakers delivered freshly baked loaves to homes and boarding houses. But they didn’t just bake bread.

Those same bakers, many from Naples and smaller Campania towns like Salerno, Sorrento and Caiazzo where modern pizza has its roots, moved from Italy with a unique knowledge of pizza. It was only a matter of time before they starting baking pizza in New Haven.

Apizza is a word from the Campanian dialect brought by immigrants to New Haven in the early 20th century. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The three most famous New Haven pizzerias – Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Modern Apizza and Sally’s Apizza – all opened their original locations during this era in 1925, 1934 and 1938 respectively. Popular to this day, this pizzeria trio, sometimes referred to as New Haven’s pizza Holy Trinity, even inspired a documentary movie, Pizza A Love Story.

Fun Fact - An Italian immigrant, Matteo Naclerio, started producing soda in East Haven at the same time that Italian immigrants were flexing their pizza muscles in New Haven. You can drink Naclerio’s Foxon soda at the pizza trinity during your visit. White birch is our favorite flavor though you may prefer another flavor like cream soda or root beer.

New Haven’s pizza past lives in harmony with the city’s 21st century car culture. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

According to pizza historian Colin Caplan in his book Pizza in New Haven, the city was more famous for its pizza at the end of the 19th century than it was for being the home of Yale University. However, times changed after the 1950s.

Highways were built. Whole areas were destroyed and New Haven’s pizza history was nearly lost. Luckily, due to the perseverance of a few persistent pizzaiolos, New Haven retained its history as well as some of the same old-style pizza ovens which are still used today.

Our Favorite New Haven Pizza Shops

Diving into the New Haven pizza scene has its benefits. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Our trip to Connecticut’s pizza paradise was inevitable once we realized that New Haven is a mere 80 miles from New York City. While that distance may have been daunting a century ago, it’s easily conquered today in a few different ways – car, Amtrak and Metro North.

Two days was just enough time for us to sample a variety of pizzas at the most famous New Haven pizza shops. We often ordered more than we could eat even with the assistance of our intrepid friends Matt and Marie who sacrificed their stomachs for our noble quest.

Together, we ate clam pizzas topped with bacon, tomato and mozzarella pies, fully loaded pies and the granddaddy of New Haven pizza – seemingly simple tomato pies.

Tomato Pie isn’t an afterthought in New Haven. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

New Haven wasn’t our first pizza rodeo. We’ve logged close to two months in Napoli over three separate trips. We’ve eaten what’s probably the world’s best pizza in Caiazzo as well as great pies in Rome, Bologna, Verona and all five NYC boroughs.

In Naples, pizzas are notable for their airiness, suppleness and ingredients grown in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius. The New York pizza scene is more about slice shops, high quality toppings and big bubbly crusts. Rome has two main pizza styles – thin and crispy Pizza Romana and bakery-style Pizza al Taglio which is often often cut to order.

This was our first foray with New Haven pizza. We knew it was its own thing when a chatty server criticized a competitor’s pizza for its ‘floppiness’ – apparently a mortal sin in the Connecticut pizza world.

Pizzas in New Haven stand out from the crowd due to their lift, char and toppings. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

So what did we think about the pizza in New Haven?

In our somewhat educated opinions, we think that New Haven has a unique style and place in the dynamic pizza world. Its pies celebrate crunch and lift. Plus, we dig the sauciness as well as the unique selection of toppings offered at the city’s different pizzerias.

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover our favorite New Haven pizza shops and the ones you shouldn’t miss.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.