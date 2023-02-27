8 Wichita Restaurants and Cafes Not to Miss

Wondering where to eat in Wichita, Kansas during a weekend getaway? Midwestern writer Jennifer Billock spent two days eating her way through Kansas' biggest city and shares her picks for the best Wichita restaurants and cafes.

In January, I learned I had a quickly-expiring perk from Covid: a flight credit, just like many other people who had canceled trips during the pandemic. So I decided to knock another state off my list and head to Wichita, Kansas. While there, I found a variety of absolutely delightful things to eat.

These are the Wichita restaurants and cafes that I recommend for a tasty weekend visit:

Wichita Restaurants and Cafes – Day One

Leslie Coffee Co.

Secret menus make my heart sing – even if they’re pretty easy to find (sorry, no spoilers here), and especially when I’m in a place where I can sit surrounded by plants and healthy vibes. Leslie Coffee Co. is a cafe in Wichita’s historic Delano district, where cowboys on the Chisholm Trail used to stop for entertainment.

I entertained myself with a London Fog (an earl grey tea latte) ordered from the secret menu and goat cheese toast with berry preserves. Both were bigger than I planned for, but simpler than I expected, with a generous amount of flavors that made my morning sing.

Leslie Coffee Co. is located at 930 W Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67203, USA.

Old Mill Tasty Shop

What do Alton Brown, Duff Goldman, and I all have in common? We’ve all enjoyed the old-fashioned soda fountain at Old Mill Tasty Shop.

The diner opened in 1932 and still has the soda fountain and the original freezer – and both of them still work! The menu is simple, with some basic sandwiches and soups, but do yourself a favor and get an ice cream treat. I had a classic root beer float and a reuben sandwich.

Old Mill Tasty Shop is located at 604 E Douglas Avenue, Wichita, KS 67202, USA.

Nifty Nut House

Free samples count as eating, right? You can’t pass up the Nifty Nut House, which is basically a warehouse full of old-time candies, nuts (salted, roasted, raw), and chocolate-covered everything. Get the rolling basket when you first walk in. You’ll need it.

I filled mine, bringing home mini moonpies in three different flavors, grape licorice whips, a 1950s nostalgic candy mix, strawberry bonbons, and a mixture of chocolate-covered strawberries and apricots. That’s right – I went to a place known for nuts and got… no nuts. Next time, though, I plan to get dark chocolate almonds, my personal favorite.

Nifty Nut House is located at 527 St Francis, Wichita, KS 67214, USA.

Prost

This German restaurant and beer hall was founded by German native Manu and her husband Austin. They started their journey with a food truck, and after a few years, transformed that truck along with Manu’s homegrown dishes into Prost. The atmosphere is like Oktoberfest every night, with beer steins slamming on the tables.

Prost’s potato pancakes were my favorite. They’re just like the ones my German great-grandmother used to make. Another thing I really love about Prost is the vegetarian menu. That’s right – a whole menu at a German restaurant just for plant-based eaters. It’s an uncommon yet welcome find.

Prost is located at 2721 E Central Avenue, Wichita, KS 67214, USA.

