What to Eat in Barcelona

Wondering what to eat in Barcelona? Read on to discover 28 must-eat Barcelona food favorites as well as the best places to eat and drink in the vibrant city. In other words, we have you covered with this list that includes traditional Catalan dishes, Spanish classics and a few surprises.

Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Some journey to ultra popular Barcelona for the city’s nightlife while others want to explore striking architecture designed by Antoni Gaudi. Then there are intrepid food travelers like us who arrive with a plan to eat all of the best food in Barcelona, one of the world’s greatest food cities.

Touring Sagrada Familia is always amazing. This sunburst made this particular visit feel otherworldly.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We didn't fall in love with the food in Barcelona during our first visit. While we ate at a lot of restaurants, we loved only one (Albert Adria's Inopia) which has since closed. Don't worry - we still had a great time checking out the Gothic quarter and what seemed like 100 Gaudi sites.

To be clear, our initial 2007 Barcelona visit was at the tail end of our honeymoon. After traveling to super affordable Lisbon, the $1.43 Euro to Dollar exchange rate put a damper on our experience. Plus, there wasn't a lot of information published online yet about the Barcelona food scene.

We've since returned to the Catalan capital again and again and again. Not only did the Barcelona food and culture grow on us like a favorite shoe but we also became savvy enough to identify the city's culinary highlights and discover hidden gems. We now have our Barcelona food favorites and a thirst to taste more.

=> Discover our favorite Barcelona restaurants.

Our Barcelona Food Favorites

Drinking wine in Barcelona makes us smile.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Visiting Barcelona four times has enabled us to sample a variety of the city's best food at casual tapas bars, neighborhood markets and no fewer than four Michelin starred restaurants. We've started mornings at hole-in-the-wall churros shops and ended nights in dimly lit gin joints.

As we've discovered, while many foods from Barcelona are famous, others are unique to the region. For flexible and adventurous travelers like us, visiting Barcelona can be a tasty voyage of food discovery.

Read on to discover our must-eat Barcelona food favorites. You can experience them on your own or during a food tour.

