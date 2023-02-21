Chicago, IL

7 Iconic Chicago Desserts

Desserts in Chicago run the gamut from cold and creamy to firm and flaky. Jennifer Billock, a dessert lover who lives in Chicago, reveals seven iconic Chicago desserts that you won’t be able to resist. She shows you where to eat them too!

Atomic Cake SlicePhoto byJennifer Billock/2foodtrippers

You probably already know Chicago’s famous savory foods: hot dogs, pizza, Italian beef, pizza puffs. But as a self-proclaimed historic Chicago bakery expert (hey, I wrote the book about them, it’s only fair), I have to tell you – if you haven’t tried our iconic desserts, you’re missing out.

These are my six favorite desserts in Chicago, plus one I don’t like but feel obligated to include, along with some history of each and a recipe:

1. Atomic Cake

Atomic CakePhoto byJennifer Billock/2foodtrippers

Atomic Cake is my favorite cake. I love it so much that we’re having custom trifles made from the cake’s ingredients at our wedding this year. But if you’ve never heard of it, you’re probably not alone. The iconic Chicago cake is a staple of the south and southwest side of the city.

Here’s how to build it: banana cake topped with Bavarian custard, sliced bananas, and whipped cream; then chocolate cake topped with strawberry glaze, sliced strawberries, and whipped cream; then yellow cake topped with a layer of fudge; and the entire cake covered in whipped cream.

The cake officially emerged in the 1950s (the exact date is unknown) at Liberty Bakery on the South Side, invented by baker George Kremm, who conceived of the cake years earlier while working at a different South Side bakery. Over the years the hyperlocal dessert stayed never left the neighborhood.

Luckily for me, my family is from that part of Chicago, and even though I live on the North Side now, I still know where to go to get the best version of this dessert (hello, Weber’s Bakery!).

Weber’s Bakery is located at 7055 W Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638, USA.

2. New Look

New LookPhoto byJennifer Billock/2foodtrippers

Did you know Chicago has a secret society of bakers?

They’re called the Bakers Dozen, and they’ve been meeting — and creating — since the 1930s. One of their creations is called the New Look. The group ordered custom pans for the treat; they were square with a hole in the middle.

The New Look itself is a buttery pecan coffee cake with custard filling surrounding the hole. The Bakers Dozen developed it in the 50s, but any further history of the pastry is lost to time.

If you want a recipe, you may be out of luck. There’s only one place to get the authentic version now: Jarosch Bakery, which opened in 1959 and isn’t in the city at all, it’s in the nearby suburbs.

Jarosch Bakery is located at 35 S Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, USA.

But wait there’s more…

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover five more iconic Chicago desserts that you don't want to miss.

