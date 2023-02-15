What It's Like to Eat at Septime in Paris

As soon as Septime releases reservations each day, they’re immediately snatched up and gone like front row tickets at a Springsteen concert.

We’re not far from the mark when we jokingly refer to Septime as the hottest ticket in town. Despite the neo-bistro’s compact size and streamlined Nordic decor, an enormous number of diners vie for the relatively small number of lunch and dinner reservations available for Septime’s weekday meals.

Septime Dining Room Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We understand the competition from personal experience – it took us three days of trying to get a reservation. You see, Septime may open tables 21 days in advance, but you can’t just wait until midnight to snag a table…

Instead, you have to jump on the website at just the right time of day to be ‘privileged enough’ to score a resy. After fortuitously visiting the website at the exact right moment, we scored a 1pm lunch reservation exactly three weeks before the last day of our Paris trip. Just five minutes later, there was nary a reservation to be found.

Brief History of Septime in Paris

Septime in Paris Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

After more than a decade, Septime has transitioned from rebellious upstart to become a major player in the Paris restaurant scene. But, to be honest, despite its originally edgy location in the 11th arrondissement, Septime had culinary chops before both the restaurant and its neighborhood became trendy.

Betrand Grébaut wasn’t exactly a neophyte when he opened Septime with partner Théophile Pourriat in 2011. Originally a graffiti artist who trained to be a graphic artist, Grébaut paid his dues by attending culinary school, interning for Alain Passard at L’Arpège and helming the kitchen at L’Agapé.

Art and food converge in Septime’s open kitchen. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Chef Grébaut brought all of those experiences to the table at Septime, a restaurant that seems to get more inspiration from Noma and other Copenhagen restaurants than it does from its Paris brethren. Beyond its simple decor, Septime sources more than 90% of its ingredients from within France with a focus on vegetables, whole animals and natural wine.

Septime earned a Michelin star in 2014 and has been a fixture on the 50 Best Restaurants list since 2013, earning the list’s sustainability award in 2017 and currently occupying the coveted 22nd spot. Grébaut and Pourriat also operate Septime La Cave (one of our favorite Paris wine bars), Clamato (a raw seafood restaurant) and Tapisserie (one of our favorite Paris pastry shops) within steps of Septime. Like Paris restaurants Frenchie and Bistrot Paul Bert, Septime rules its block along Rue de Charonne.

