Open Wide for 36 Global Sandwiches

Based on popular demand, we've compiled our picks for the best sandwiches in the world. Since we couldn't narrow our picks to 20, we've included more than 30 famous sandwiches worth the journey.

You'll want to go big or go home when you eat the best sandwiches around the world. We went big with this Modena mouthful.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The world is a big place. After eating a variety of sandwiches in more than 30 of its countries, we’re ready to rank our favorite sandwiches in the world. And, yes, we’ve eaten a lot of sandwiches!

You may wonder why sandwiches. For starters, they’re super casual meals that we can eat with our hands. They’re also a staple of diets throughout the planet with no country (except perhaps Antarctica) that doesn’t have its own national sandwich.

Some of our favorite sandwiches come in pita bread.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We’re loud and proud about our love for seemingly simple meals nestled between two slices of bread or a starchy equivalent. That’s why we often order sandwiches when we see them on a menu or at a food stall.

We don’t care if they’re filled with meat, cheese or veggies. Like the majority of the world, we’re sandwich lovers.

=> Discover our favorite sandwiches in America.

Our Favorite Sandwiches Around the World

Sandwiches make us smile wherever we are in the world. This one made us smile in Hamburg.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Heeding the advice of the late great Warren Zevon, we’ve made a conscious effort to ‘enjoy every sandwich’ as we’ve traveled the world. This approach took on heightened meaning during three years of constant nomadic travel in four different continents.

That three-year journey started in Philadelphia and ended in Lisbon, two of the world’s greatest sandwich cities. In between, we ate as many sandwiches as possible. How many? Enough to become self-proclaimed sandwich savants.

Sure, we could list every sandwich around the world next to a generic stock photo for each, but you can read an online encyclopedia for that. Instead, our article only includes sandwiches that we’ve actually eaten. The same goes for the photos.

1. Smoked Meat Sandwich (Canada)

At restaurants like Schwartz’s in Montreal, Smoked Meat Sandwiches are big enough to share. We shared this one with a side of fries.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

When we crave a deli sandwich in New York, we eat a Pastrami on Rye. In Montreal, we eat Smoked Meat Sandwiches when we have that same craving.

At first glance, Montreal’s smoked meat looks similar to New York’s pastrami. Though they share Eastern European ties, the difference lies in the recipe. Montreal meat makers use more pepper when they dry cure and smoke their brisket.

=> Discover our Montreal food favorites.

Schwartz’s is a Montreal sandwich landmark.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Schwartz’s is our favorite Montreal spot for eating Smoked Meat Sandwiches. The restaurant offers a choice ranging from lean to fatty meats in their sandwiches. We typically share a medium-fat sandwich with mustard and pickles.

Pro Tip: Order extra rye bread and a side of fries if you share a Smoked Meat Sandwich at Schwartz’s. Trust us – this sandwich has more than enough smoked meat for two people to share.

