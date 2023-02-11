TikTok Pasta - Easy Baked Feta Pasta Recipe

Did you think that the TikTok pasta recipe was a passing fad? You thought wrong! Find out how, with just a few ingredients, a baking pan and an oven, you can feed a family or yourself in a pinch.

TikTok Pasta Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

If you love food and you’re social media savvy, you’ve surely come across the TikTok pasta recipe. It’s the one where a roasting pan is loaded with a layer of cherry tomatoes before a block of feta is placed in the center.

To make this social media phenomenon, home cooks roast tomatoes and feta in an oven on high heat until the tomatoes are caramelized and the feta is soft. All that’s left to do is mix the baked ingredients and add cooked pasta.

Our TikTok Pasta is a work of art every time it comes out of the oven. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The finished result is a meatless wonder – a combination where the salty, sheepy feta mixes with sweet and slightly acidic tomatoes to create a creamy sauce that blends wonderfully with bite sized pasta.

The recipe is convenient. When me make it, we only dirty up two pots and no knives are necessary. The only prep work involves dumping various ingredients in a pan and dropping pasta in boiling water.

In an era of dump and stir recipes, this recipe takes the concept even further. Once the pan is in the oven, the only active movement involves boiling pasta. And, once the ingredients are cooked, they only need a brief stir.

A plate of TikTok Pasta is a beautiful thing. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

When you make TikTok Pasta for the first or fortieth time, you’re essentially making ricotta. You’re taking a finished cheese, in this case feta, and ‘recooking’ it. After 35-40 minutes in the oven, the initially crumbly, cold feta brick transforms into a creamy, dreamy product while still retaining its salty, sheepy goodness.

As a bonus, preparing TikTok Pasta requires no special ingredients and easily be done any time of the year. Feta, cherry tomatoes, pasta and olive oil are typically available at markets both big and small regardless of the season.

Our Relationship with TikTok Pasta

Daryl had to taste TikTok Pasta to believe it. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Daryl is never a person to follow trends for the sake of being trendy. He rarely watches TikTok and will never cook something purely because it’s fashionable. It’s not that he didn’t want to make this baked feta pasta recipe. He just needed a little prying and convincing from Mindi to become a believer.

Sure enough, after finally giving in and cooking the recipe more than five times, he’s incorporated it into his easy kitchen repertoire. He even sneaks leftovers of it at 3am.

We don’t know the originator of this recipe. We do know that it first hit the cultural zeitgeist in Finland. Since today’s internet is filled with imitators and duplicators, we suspect that the recipe’s originator may never be traced and will anonymously slave away in some kitchen without fame or fortune. To this culinary genius, we say thank you!

TikTok Pasta Essentials

TikTok Pasta tastes like a complicated dish. It’s not. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Making TikTok baked feta pasta is ridiculously simple, but using certain items will maximize your feta pasta enjoyment. While a standard metal roasting pan works, a pyrex, earthenware or enameled cast iron pan will hold the heat better when you mix the pasta and the pasta water. We like to use glass pyrex mixing dish.

We like to bake our TikTok Pasta in a glass pyrex baking dish. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

While many recipes call for a single block of Feta, we’ve constructed a recipe that easily feeds a family of four to six people. We feel that it’s easier to repurpose ⅔ of a block of Feta in a salad as opposed to ⅓ of a box of pasta. Our recipe calls for a full pound of pasta.

Finally, while some food writers, like the New York Times’ Melissa Clark, offer the option of cooking the pasta with added water in the same roasting pan as the tomato and feta, we believe that cooking the pasta in boiling water on the stove is simpler and better for this dish. The pasta will always be cooked when you add it to the pan. Also, not adding additional water to the pan will allow you to achieve deeper, more caramelized flavors.

TikTok Pasta Ingredients

TikTok Pasta Ingredients Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We use the following ingredients in our TikTok recipe:

Cherry Tomatoes

Feta Cheese

Dry Pasta

Olive Oil

Oregano or Other Herb

Red Pepper Flakes

Salt

Black Pepper

Thyme (optional)

Feel free to replace the oregano and thyme with your favorite herbs. Other herb options include basil, tarragon and parsley.

Cherry Tomatoes

Tomatoes add the zing to any TikTok Pasta recipe. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Our recipe calls for a quart of cherry or grape tomatoes.

Yes. You could buy top notch cherry tomatoes from your local farmers market. We’ve gone down that road. Don’t do it. Organic local tomatoes, like yellow sungold, will create a recipe that’s overly sweet.

Standard grape or cherry tomatoes from your local supermarket will provide a beautiful harmonizing acidity with the cooked feta. It’s the way to go.

Feta Cheese

Feta is meta to this TikTok Pasta recipe. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We recommend using 10 oz. of Greek sheep’s milk feta. Although we’re able to buy DOP product here in Europe, any good salty Sheep or Sheep/Goat product will work.

Pasta

You can use any almost any pasta in this TikTok Pasta recipe. We like to use farfalle. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Any bite sized pasta will work in this recipe. We love using farfalle (bowties) but have found that ziti, orechiette and mini shells work well too.

We typically splurge on high quality pasta made with brass dyes since they generally have a better bite and give off more starch in the pasta water. That being said, simple grocery store pasta will do the job.

Olive Oil

TikTok Pasta - Easy Baked Feta Pasta Recipe Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We like to use extra virgin olive oil but you can use a supermarket brand instead. In other words, whatever olive oil you have in your pantry will work just fine.

Seasonings

We like to add oregano to our TikTok pasta recipe but almost any herb will work. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

What herbs you choose to use is entirely up to you.

We like to place a few sprigs of fresh thyme on top of the tomatoes before roasting and mixing dried oregano in with the tomatoes. We also take a cue from the Greeks and sprinkle oregano on the feta before baking.

How to Make TikTok Pasta

TikTok Pasta is easy to cook at home! Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Visit 2foodtrippers for the full step-by-step TikTok Pasta recipe including process photos and pro tips.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.