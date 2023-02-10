Ramp Up Your Super Bowl Party with Air Fryer Chicken Wings

Our Asian Air Fryer Chicken Wing recipe will show you how to make great wings with an Air Fryer in just 45 minutes. Once you try it, you may never cook chicken wings any other way. Consider yourself warned!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0b6B_0kj4QFFK00
Asian Air Fryer Chicken WingsPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We admit it. We have an Air Fryer.

We would have never acquired the trendy appliance without prodding by Mindi’s mom who eventually bought us one for an anniversary gift. And, to be honest, we weren’t initially impressed with the generous gift.

We opened the box, placed the big, black monolithic Cosori Air Fryer on the counter, made some broccoli with the consistency of shoe leather and placed the bulking appliance in the rear of our inordinately large bottom kitchen drawer. And that’s where it sat for over a year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Oxb_0kj4QFFK00
We found a place for this large hulking Cosori Air Fryer between Paper Towels and our coffee maker.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

But sometimes it takes a little forethought to properly utilize an appliance. And, as we’ve noticed, just because we don’t use a bought object immediately doesn’t mean that we won’t use that object after a year or more of storage. Such was the case with this appliance that doesn’t really ‘fry’ at all.

What is an Air Fryer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFRYa_0kj4QFFK00
Will this Air Fryer stay on our counter indefinitely? The jury’s still out on this burning question.© Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippersPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

An Air Fryer is a convection oven – a heating system that uses fans to circulate air around and on food to create an evenly heated environment. The major difference between this small convection oven and larger kitchen convection ovens is the size of the heating chamber. The smaller size allows food to heat quicker and more evenly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLuai_0kj4QFFK00
The Air Fryer does an excellent job of uniformly browning proteins that have a lot of fat on them. Chicken wings are a prime example.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We’ve had mixed results with our Air Fryer’s dry, non-oil immersive method of frying. Vegetables can be papery. Potatoes, unless they’re soaked in oil, don’t brown the same, uniform way as in a deep fryer.

Through trial and error, we’ve learned that it’s essential to have fat on the surface of whatever we’re cooking which can adhere and fully immerse that protein or vegetable. There’s no better medium for this than chicken skin.

Why Use an Air Fryer to Cook Chicken Wings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rroAL_0kj4QFFK00
Despite its bulky black appearance, this Air Fryer provides us with distinct cooking advantages.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

With an Air Fryer, heat flows evenly and immersively enough to make blisteringly brown wings and the flappers don’t have to be dried like in an oven. The small air fry chamber insures less mess and creates even browning.

Cooking chicken wing in an Air Fryer is about as simple as it gets. You just place the wings in the fryer, flip them once to insure the heat hits both sides, soak them in the sauce of your choice and serve.

In this recipe, we make a sauce with Asian ingredients but you could easily finish your wings in Buffalo sauce as we did in our Buffalo-Style Baked Chicken Wings recipe.

Asian Air Fryer Chicken Wing Ingredients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGt52_0kj4QFFK00
Our Asian Chicken Wings recipe has just seven ingredients with an optional garnish of cilantro.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

You don’t need a lot of ingredients to prepare tasty Asian Air Fryer Chicken Wings at home. Our recipe requires the following items:

  • Chicken Wings
  • Chinkiang Vinegar (Chinese Black Vinegar)
  • Gochujang
  • Sesame Oil
  • Soy Sauce
  • Sugar
  • Toasted Sesame Seeds
  • Cilantro (Optional Garnish)

You could argue that this particular blend of ingredients skews Korean and we wouldn’t disagree. However, that wasn’t our goal.

We were looking to achieve big flavors as we rummaged through the ingredients in our Asian pantry. The key, like many sauces in Asian cookery, is to create a balance of flavors from sweet to salty to sour and umami. These ingredients made that happen.

But wait there’s more…

Visit 2foodtrippers for the full step-by-step Asian Air Fryer Chicken Wings recipe including photos and pro tips.

