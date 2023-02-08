Nashville, TN

What to Eat in Nashville

Are you wondering what to eat in Nashville during your first visit to Tennessee’s largest city? Read on to discover eight must-eat Nashville food favorites that you should not miss during your exploration of Music City.

Hot Chicken Sandwich in NashvillePhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Once a sleepy southern town popular with country music devotees, Nashville is now a major city with two professional sports teams (hockey and football), bustling businesses and more than its fair share of hipster residents. But, at the end of the day, Nashville is a mecca for those of us who love music.

The Music City lives up to its nickname with a plethora of country music venues ranging from the Bluebird Cafe to the Grand Ole Opry. However, culture vultures will want to dive deep into a musical rabbit hole filled with musical artists who relocated to Nashville from around the world.

But what about the food in Nashville??? Don’t worry, this city doesn’t disappoint when it comes to eating and drinking. Whether you take a Nashville food tour or explore independently, you won’t go hungry during your visit to one of the country’s best food cities.

Nashville Food Favorites

Eating Southern food is a must when you visit Nashville. We ate this plate of Grits and Shrimp at Husk.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

As an up-and-coming American city, Nashville has eateries that run the gamut from traditional ramen shops to nationally recognized restaurants. We’ve eaten at some of Nashville’s best restaurants including Husk and Rolf & Daughters, and our only regret is not having time to eat at more.

However, we get that most food travelers will want to focus their time and calories on Southern cuisine when they visit Nashville. With this in mind, we recommend that you start your culinary exploration with the the top Nashville food favorites.

1. Hot Chicken

We dropped it like it's hot when we ate this hot chicken at Pepperfire in Nashville.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Invented in Nashville but beloved beyond its borders, hot chicken is a must-eat Nashville food whether you spend a day or week in the city. We've eaten Hot Chicken in cities like Columbus and Philadelphia but we've never had better Hot Chicken than in its homeland.

Thornton Prince started serving Hot Chicken with a recipe that he developed with his brothers. Decades later and at a new location on Nashville's south side, Prince's Hot Chicken Shack is the Nashville Hot Chicken standard-bearer with a recipe that includes no buttermilk and plenty of cayenne pepper.

=> Discover the best fried chicken in America and beyond.

Start your Hot Chicken exploration at Prince's Hot Chicken to taste the original version flavored from 'plain' all the way to 'xxx hot' based on your heat tolerance. Then go to newer Hot Chicken specialists to find your favorite. You may gain a few pounds from this unique fried chicken crawl, but you certainly won't be bored.

Where to Eat Hot Chicken in Nashville: Hattie B's Hot Chicken, Pepperfire Hot Chicken and Prince's Hot Chicken Shack

2. Biscuits

Biscuits come in different shapes and sizes in Nashville. We ate these small gems at Biscuit Love.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Biscuits may have originated in Persia but they were perfected in the American South.

We're not talking about the original incarnation or the dessert version in London. Southern biscuits are fluffy, flaky buttermilk morsels that are more similar to scones than to cookies.

=> After you eat a biscuit, explore more iconic American food favorites you need to eat at least once in your life.

Many Nashville restaurants and cafes serve biscuits along with other Southern specialties like grits and collard greens. Best eaten hot, biscuits pair well with toppings like gravy, jam and pimento cheese though not all at the same time. That would just be wrong.

Plan to eat several biscuits in Nashville since the best bakers add their signature twists. Go crazy and pair a biscuit with hot chicken for what may be the ultimate Nashville food combo. You can do this at Biscuit Love though you'll probably have to wait in line depending on the day and time.

Where to Eat Biscuits in Nashville: Biscuit Love and Loveless Cafe

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover 6 more Nashville food favorites plus food photos and pro tips.

