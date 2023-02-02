Buffalo-Style Baked Chicken Wings

Our baked chicken wings recipe is so easy that you may never order Buffalo Wings at restaurants again. Once you give it a try, these wings will likely become a go to for Super Bowl parties, gatherings with friends and rainy days when you’re craving Buffalo Wings.

Buffalo-Style Oven Baked Chicken Wings Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Buffalo Wings were born in a restaurant where they were cooked in a deep fryer and eaten at the bar. Considering the history behind this classic American bar snack, it seems impossible to make great wings at home. Right? Wrong!

But how?

Sure, you could follow the textbook method of deep frying wings before smothering them in sauce but that's not necessarily the best option at home. While it's easy to throw wings in the corner deep fryer and soak them in a deep metal mixing bowl for service in restaurant kitchens, it's a messy challenge for the average home cook.

Eating deep fried wings at restaurants motivated us to find an easier and relatively healthier way to bake tasty wings at home. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

If you happen to have a deep fryer in your kitchen, you could hypothetically deep fry wings on the stove but then you'd have to deal with a splattering mess, frying temperatures, big pots and oil disposal - not an ideal situation for eating the American food favorite at home.

Using an oven to cook wings totally makes sense conceptually. But how can you bake wings in an oven that taste great without making a big mess? After wondering about that for a while, we rolled up our sleeves and figured it out. Now we're showing you how to do it too.

The secret lies in blanching before baking which dries the wings, allowing them to brown and keeping them relatively splatter free. The key to producing crisp, browned wings in the oven is to make sure they're dry. If you place wings directly into a hot oven without following our method, the skin will splatter and make a major mess.

Before baking wings in the oven, it's important to make sure that they're completely dry. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Other recipes, like the one by Kenji at Serious Eats, have attempted to do this with all manner of coatings like flour and baking soda as well as with methods like keeping the wings in the refrigerator overnight to dry them.

While those methods are certainly effective, they're not always clean. They're also time and space consuming. We think Kenji was on the right track but may have missed one of the best drying tricks that we learned from his recent book, The Wok.

Will you or won't you dip your oven baked Buffalo Wings in blue cheese dressing? We will and we did. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

In his prolific cookbook, Kenji relies on a counterintuitive method of using boiling hot water to dry tofu before pan frying it in oil. That hot water has the effect of heating and then more rapidly evaporating water on the protein's surface. We wondered if the same thing could be done to the skin on chicken wings. And, as we found after testing our recipe a few times, yes it can.

Hey, Chinese chefs perform a similar technique when they prepare Peking Duck, dunking and soaking the birds in a boiling solution. Why wouldn't the same technique work on chicken wings?

Using this approach, we blanch our chicken wings in well salted water. A minute does the trick without actually cooking the wings. We then place the wings on a wire rack over the sink to allow them to dry thoroughly. The technique works. Another option is to cook the wings in an air fryer but that's another method for another recipe.

Buffalo-Style Baked Chicken Wings Ingredients

Our Buffalo-Style Baked Chicken Wings recipe has a simple ingredient list that includes chicken wings, Frank's RedHot sauce, butter & salt. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The ingredient list for our oven baked Buffalo Wings is simple:

Chicken Wings

Frank’s RedHot Sauce

Butter

Salt

Blue Cheese Dressing (on the side)

Celery (on the side)

Carrots (on the side)

Much of our recipe’s flavor comes from the Frank’s RedHot Sauce. While some brave people will eat these hot wings on their own, most people will want to dip them into a cooling, creamy blue cheese or ranch dressing.

But wait there’s more…

