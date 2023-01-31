Eating in Italy - Do’s and Don’ts

2foodtrippers

We love eating in Italy! Read on to discover tried-and-true Italy travel tips that will enable you to eat Italian food in Italy like a pro instead of a schmo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1PMG_0kXF2sJm00
Eating in ItalyPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We love eating in Italy.

This love has no boundaries. It extends from Basilicata in the south to Trentino in the north. And it doesn’t just focus on one type of Italian food. This boundless love includes pizza, pasta and lots of fried stuff.

Our only fear when we dine in Italy is that we’ll get too full to eat it all.

However, we understand that others may fear breaking the country’s unwritten dining rules. We felt that way before we visited pizza’s homeland for the first time too. Now that we’ve traveled to Italy more than a dozen times and counting, we’re all good with Italian dining customs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2baWM5_0kXF2sJm00
Eating in Italy rarely fails to make us smile.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Our main piece of advice is to put that fear in a box and smash it. Italians won’t judge you for being an Italian food dining novice. Okay, they probably will. But does it really matter when their food tastes so great?

While there’s no blame for the shame, we’re here to help you eat like an Italian food pro. As for learning the Italian language, that’s another story.

Eating in Italy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2ij7_0kXF2sJm00
We love eating all kinds of food in Italy. We ate this pizza ‘strudel’ in the northern city of Trento located in the Dolomite Alps.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Buckle up! Now that you’ve decided to travel to Italy, you’re practically guaranteed a culinary journey that will ruin your appreciation for food in most other countries.

Don’t get us wrong. We love the food in our home country of America, our adopted country of Portugal and culinary giants like France and Japan. However, there’s something special drinking wine in a Venetian cicchetti bar and eating gelato in Bologna that can’t be replicated elsewhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DGJSb_0kXF2sJm00
Eating cicchetti is one of our favorite culinary things to do in Italy. We paired this cicchetti with an Aperol spritz in Venice.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

As much as we love dining in Italy, we realized that doing so can be a challenge to first-time visitors. In fact, when we met an American couple during a train trip from Bologna to Florence, they confided they had enjoyed their Italian tour but had trouble navigating the country’s food scene.

Oh how we wish that we had met them just two weeks earlier so that we could have given them the following Italy travel tips!

# italy# italian food# italy travel

