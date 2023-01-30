5 Tasty Los Angeles Food Experiences

Wondering what to eat in Los Angeles? Read on to find our five favorite ways to experience the Los Angeles food scene whenever our travels take us to California's city of angels.

Great food is one of many reasons for visiting Los Angeles. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Los Angeles is world-famous for being the home of Hollywood. Director D. W. Griffith directed In Old California in Hollywood back in 1910, and the film-focused Los Angeles neighborhood has been cranking out movies, both big and small, ever since.

Whatever your reasons for visiting Los Angeles, it’s always the right time of year to visit the sunny southern Californian city. Start dreaming about your trip after you find a great hotel deal. After all, Los Angeles is a place where dreams come true.

We took this selfie in the Hollywood Hills. Then we ate lunch. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Many residents are transplants from other US cities, each hoping to find fame and fortune in Tinseltown, while others have immigrated from foreign cities in search of the elusive American dream. This eclectic mix of people, both rich and poor, has created a cultural melting pot that permeates the city in many ways including its food.

As for us, we’ve visited Los Angeles many times, including twice together, and we’ve done many of the city’s best touristic activities. Now when we go to Los Angeles, we spend our time eating at the best restaurants in LA.

Los Angeles Food Experiences

A visit to Los Angeles without eating global cuisine would be incomplete. We at these Chinese wontons at LA’s Chengdu Taste. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

From cheap eats to fine dining, La La Land is the opposite of a culinary desert. For food travelers wondering what and where to eat in Los Angeles, the city offers a multitude of choices.

Like many, we tend to get overwhelmed with too many options. Since LA has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to food, we’ve narrowed down the options to five essential Los Angeles food experiences you shouldn’t miss during your California food trip.

