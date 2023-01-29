Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe by Weight

Want to bake cookies that turn out delicious every time? With a kitchen scale and the correct ingredients, you can easily follow our Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe anywhere in the world including Europe and the United States.

Toll House Chocolate Cookies Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

“Boy, you two have the life!”

It’s a phrase we’ve heard a lot. Sure, we’ve built a new life in Europe’s sunny wonderland, Portugal, where the wine flows freely along with loads of fresh seafood, oozey raw milk cheeses and some of the finest cured meats in the world. But, as Americans, we sometimes get homesick for comfort foods we enjoy eating in the States.

Mexican food is at a premium here. Good luck acquiring jalapeño peppers with the kind of consistent heat of the chilies sold in the USA. Bagels are just better on the East Coast, especially in New York. While we can find all of those things, there's one childhood item that's surprisingly difficult to find in Europe.

That hard-to-find item is a good Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Eating this chocolate chip cookie at a Paris cafe inspired us to bake chocolate chip cookies in Lisbon. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Feeling nostalgic, we decided to bake Chocolate Chip Cookies for a dinner party with expat friends. How hard could it be???

We quickly realized that the original Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe uses American measurements and ingredients. It makes sense since the recipe was invented in Whitman, Massachusetts back in 1939. However, the recipe format can be a barrier to cookie bliss for people who don’t measure and use food the American way.

We're fortunate that we have measuring implements which we brought from home. However, we still had challenges since some European products come in different packaging than in the United States. Plus, there's that pesky metric system which every country except the US seems to use.

We use a digital kitchen scale to measure our ingredients in grams. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We also agreed that other expats must feel the same way. Fast forward a few weeks and we've now constructed a version of the Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe that lists every ingredient, except for the eggs, in grams.

And the best part? Not only does this recipe makes baking easier, but the by weight approach also creates consistently great cookies whether you're in Europe or America.

How Our Recipe Works

Weighing ingredients is the way to go! Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Our recipe is so easy to follow.

You don’t have to worry about measuring the flour with a measuring cup. You don’t have to wonder if you've properly packed the brown sugar. All you have to do is weigh the ingredients.

And, so long as you use a fine salt like Morton’s and don't forget to take the cookies out of the oven, you should achieve ideal results every time you follow it. Hooray!

Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies Ingredients

We can easily fit all of the Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe ingredients on our cutting board. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Flour

Butter

Granulated Sugar

Dark Brown Sugar

Eggs

Baking Soda

Vanila Extract

Salt

