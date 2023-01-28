Our Move to Lisbon

2foodtrippers

We don't have one reason for moving to Lisbon. Rather, we have several reasons for moving to Portugal’s vibrant capital city. We also have a connection to Lisbon that dates back to our honeymoon over a decade ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKoFA_0kUWrOzS00
Our Move to LisbonPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

“Did you move to Lisbon?!!”

We’ve now lived in Lisbon for almost three years and were thrilled to live in Portugal during the global pandemic. Thankfully, we lived in an apartment with amazing views, fiber internet and tons of natural light. Now that we’ve moved to an even better apartment with an amazing kitchen, we’re focusing our free time on cooking at home, crafting cocktails and learning Portuguese.

Our History with Lisbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPS4C_0kUWrOzS00
We took these photos during our honeymoon with the intention of creating a tile montage. It took us over a decade but here it is.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

With few blogs espousing Lisbon’s charms back then, we hobbled together an amazing trip based on a lot of research and an equal amount of good luck. As for dining back then, all we had were forum sites like Chowhound and Egullet. We enjoyed some great meals but Portugal, and particularly Lisbon, remained largely unexplored tourist territory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL09v_0kUWrOzS00
Our love for port wine started in Philadelphia and solidified in Porto during our honeymoon.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

It took us over a decade to return to Portugal and another six months to commit to the big move, but now, we’re not only living in Lisbon like locals – we are locals. We have an apartment lease, utility bills and residency cards to prove it!

How We Moved to Portugal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25pLOw_0kUWrOzS00
While we didn’t move into this palace, our move to Portugal was relatively seamless.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Since we operate a location-independent business, obtaining D7 visas was the best option for us. Beyond proving financial security, the process involved obtaining NIF tax numbers, setting up a Portuguese bank account, arranging appropriate travel insurance and finding an apartment. We later converted those visas into Portugal residency cards.

While the process for obtaining D7 visas remains relatively similar, the requirements are always changing. If you’re interested in obtaining this type of visa too, we recommend joining the American and Friends PT Facebook group for up-to-date information.

Why We Moved to Lisbon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJv3K_0kUWrOzS00
Lisbon combines urban sophistication and old-world charm.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Though we have no regrets about the amazing experiences and life-long friendships we accumulated during 36 months of non-stop travel, we were tired of being tired. It was time to make a change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1693Ll_0kUWrOzS00
Have you ever traveled from London’s Stansted Airport at 6 am? Trust us, it’s the opposite of glamorous.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

This type of travel makes you a target for theft. In fact, all of our camera gear was robbed in Cape Town and Daryl’s smartphone was pickpocketed on an Athens metro. When you’re in non-stop travel mode, important needs like health and security become secondary considerations to just getting from here to there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t53Qa_0kUWrOzS00
Mindi is happy after her Briggs & Riley suitcase got repaired in London. Wear & Tear is an issue for full-time travelers.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

And, while being on the road taught us valuable lessons about overabundant materialism, it’s still nice to have some stuff. Nothing gives us more joy these days than little things like a recent coffee maker purchase and using our Japanese kitchen knives in our kitchen.

Being in a fixed place also allows us to pursue interests beyond the website. Daryl gave up his life as a musician for the three years we traveled. He plans to rekindle that passion in Lisbon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4p3o_0kUWrOzS00
Daryl is ready to tickle the keys once again. This photo was taken during a performance at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We knew that it was time for us to settle down, but where???

For various reasons, mostly financial and political, we didn’t want to return to the states. Let’s face it – America is expensive. Don’t get us started on the current state of the U.S. government. Yes, we’ve consistently voted on an absentee basis since we’ve been on the road. Despite our expat status, we consider ourselves proud Americans and will never relinquish our passports.

But why Portugal in general and Lisbon in particular? After you read about our reasons, the answer becomes clear.

# lisbon# portugal# moving to portugal# living in portugal

