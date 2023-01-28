New Orleans, LA

Classic New Orleans Drinks

There’s no excuse for being thirsty or sober in New Orleans. Read on to learn about the best New Orleans drinks and discover where to try them all.

Sazerac IngredientsPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Considering that New Orleans is a port city where the good times roll 365 days each year, it’s no surprise that liquor has long played a role in the city’s storied history. Some people even go so far to assert that cocktails were invented in the fun-loving city.

While that claim is debatable, it’s no debate that Antoine Peychaud invented the Sazerac cocktail in his Royal Street apothecary in the early 1800s. But the Sazerac isn’t the only tasty tipple invented in New Orleans and it’s just one of many drinks to enjoy in the Crescent City.

Some of the city’s best drinks, like the Sazerac, are classic cocktails while others don’t contain any liquor at all. However, they’ll all cool you down from the Bayou’s unrelenting heat and humidity.

Bars aren’t the only places to drink cocktails in New Orleans. We drank this potent pink potable at now-closed Cavan.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

You don’t have to look hard to find cocktails in New Orleans. Restaurants and bars serve them in elegant glasses but will also pack them “with legs” in plastic go-cups. Some NOLA cocktails are stirred while others are shaken. Several, such as the Sazerac, were invented in the city while others have been welcomed into the city’s rich cocktail tapestry.

It was only fitting that we drank this Sazerac cocktail at a restaurant named after one of the cocktail’s key ingredients.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

A complex cocktail that’s simultaneously strong, spicy and sweet, the Sazerac is more than a popular cocktail invented in the Crescent City. According to the Louisiana legislature, it’s also the official drink of New Orleans.

The potent potable’s history dates back to the 19th century when Antoine Peychaud created the original Sazerac at his French Quarter apothecary using a recipe involving Sazerac-de-Forge et Fils cognac, absinthe and bitters. Almost a century later, Peychaud’s signature bitters remain a key ingredient in any proper Sazerac.

We enjoyed learning all about the history of this classic New Orleans cocktail during a fascinating tour at the Sazerac House (see below). However, we typically enjoy drinking Sazeracs whenever we see the cocktail on a New Orleans menu.

Great Spot to Drink a Sazerac: Any Reputable Bar in New Orleans

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover more cocktails you must drink at least once in New Orleans plus not-to-miss NOLA drinking experiences.

