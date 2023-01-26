10 Pastel de Nata Shops in Lisbon

A visit to Lisbon isn’t complete without eating at least one Pastel de Nata. However, one is rarely enough when it comes to the popular Portuguese pastry. Most food travelers in Portugal choose to eat one (or more) creamy tart for breakfast every single day of their trip. Others go on a mission to find the very best Pastel de Nata in Lisbon.

Pastel de Nata and Coffee in Lisbon Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

But it’s not just tourists. Lisbon locals have been eating and loving Pasteis de Nata since the 19th century. However, thanks to globalization, Portuguese natas are now available around the world.

We love Pasteis de Nata too! During our travels, we’ve eaten versions in cities like Macau, Montreal and Kyoto. But, to us, Lisbon is the undisputed king of the Pastel de Nata.

Unlike iconic foods such as waffles in Belgium, cheesesteaks in Philadelphia and deep dish pizza in Chicago, there’s really no such thing as a ‘bad’ nata in Portugal’s majestic capital.

Eating Pasteis de Nata in Lisbon

How do you like to eat your Pastel de Nata? We ate these two with cinnamon. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Now that we live in Portugal, this love has blossomed into a passion that can’t be stopped.

How deep is our love? We once nearly missed a flight when we left our coveted Pastel de Nata stash in a Lisbon hotel room while visiting Lisbon. Not only did we retrieve the precious cargo, but we also made our flight to Barcelona with minutes to spare.

What Is a Pastel de Nata?

A good Pastel de Nata, which translates literally to cream cake in English, has a crispy crust and a spiral bottom. Great ones rank among the best Portuguese desserts and solidify Lisbon’s status as one of Portugal’s tastiest cities.

You’re missing out if you’ve never eaten a Pastel de Nata. This omission is reason enough to get on a plane to Lisbon.

Pasteis de Nata are creamy Portuguese egg custard tarts – mini pie-shaped puff pastry cups filled with bright yellow, sugary, egg yolky custard. The tarts emerge from ultra-hot ovens that leave a dark, almost burnt brown flavorful patina atop a creamy center that, ideally, is never overcooked and gelatinous.

Although Pastêis de Belém closely guards its original recipe, guests can observe the finale of the baking process as these bubbling, golden Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

To make Pasteis de Nata, bakers fold puff pastry into layers before forming the dough into little cups. They then fill the pastry cups with cream made with ingredients like egg yolk, sugar, milk and cinnamon before baking them.

The end result is surprisingly complex considering the tart’s relative simplicity.

How to Eat a Pastel de Nata

There is no right or wrong way to eat a Pastel de Nata but if you follow these suggestions you’ll quickly become a Pastel de Nata pro.

First and most important, order coffee with your Pastel de Nata. The combination makes for an ideal breakfast in Lisbon.

Locals typically order a bica or simple espresso shot. As for us, we each typically order a meia de leite which is similar to a cafe au lait. The galão served in a tall glass with extra milk is another popular Portuguese coffee variation.

Sprinkling cinnamon is part of the fun of eating a Pastel de Nata. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Next, sprinkle cinnamon or powdered sugar on top of your Pastel de Nata. We generally add both depending on the sweetness of the Nata. (See Alcoa below.) You’ll most likely find shakers at the pastry counter or on your table.

If you don’t see shakers and want to request them in the native language, ask for canela for cinnamon and açúcar (pronounced eh-zoo-car) for sugar. However, most Lisbonites speak excellent English and will understand you in either language.

Lisbon Pastel de Nata Guide

Don’t forget to photograph your Pastel de Nata first. We took this photo in front of one of Lisbon’s many Azulejo tiled walls. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

It’s difficult to find a bad Pastel de Nata in Lisbon. The city has hundreds, if not thousands, of Portuguese bakeries. Some neighborhoods even have two or even three pastelarias on the same block.

Any cafe selling sub-standard natas will probably go out of business – it’s that competitive.

We baked these Pasteis de Nata during a class at Lisbon Cooking Academy. Note the bright yellow color and caramelization. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

After eating our collective weight in Pasteis de Nata, we’ve compiled a list of our top ten favorite Pastel de Nata Lisbon locations. You can reach all of them easily by foot, public transportation or Uber.

Go to just one or all ten. You may or may not get a sugar high, but you’ll definitely reach a supreme level of ‘Natisfaction’.

