4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo

Third wave coffee has arrived in Buffalo! Discover our picks for the best Buffalo coffee shops serving flat whites, cappuccinos and pour overs.

Third Wave Coffee in Buffalo Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We're not talking about diner coffee that you may associate with the hard-scrabble city with an industrial past. Nope. We're talking about coffee crafted with lightly roasted, single origin beans.

We always seek out good coffee wherever we travel. We were successful in our search in Buffalo. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Some people call this type of coffee third wave coffee. Others call it specialty coffee. As for us, we don't care what it's called. We just want to drink it every single day of the week.

Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo

Buffalo has several spots to drink specialty coffee drinks like flat whites and pour overs. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Buffalo now has hipster coffee shops downtown and in residential neighborhoods. As faithful fans of third wave coffee, we drank a lot of coffee during our week in New York's Queen City.

These are our favorite Buffalo coffee shops:

1. Public Espresso

Tim Zdrojewski crafted our cappuccino with care at Buffalo's Public Espresso. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Located in the historic yet trendy Hotel Lafayette in downtown Buffalo, Public Espresso has a cool vibe and serves equally cool coffee. Baristas craft drinks to order using globally sourced, locally sourced beans.

While their downtown cafe has been open since 2015, James Rayburg and Sam Scarcello started roasting beans two years earlier. The duo has since opened a second Public Espresso cafe in South Buffalo.

This Bali espresso tonic was a refreshing afternoon treat. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Public Espresso's coffee drinks range from typical cappuccinos to more exotic options like the Bali espresso tonic that we couldn't resist trying. Tall and cold, this unique drink inspired by cafes in Bali gave us the caffeine jolt we needed. Plus, it tasted really good.

Pro Tip: Bring quarters so you can feed the meters and avoid parking tickets while you chill at Public Espresso.

