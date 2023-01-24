New Orleans, LA

Where to Eat in New Orleans

2foodtrippers

Check out 20 iconic New Orleans restaurants that are too good to miss during your NOLA visit. We share our picks for great restaurants in New Orleans for first-time visitors. We even show you how to navigate each menu in your quest to find the best places to eat in New Orleans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrX4J_0kPXQm9n00
Iconic New Orleans RestaurantsPhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We love New Orleans so much that it’s the city we’ll likely live in when and if we return to the United States for a long term stay.

We adore the Louisiana city for many reasons despite its humid weather (which our curly hair seems to like more more than we do). We’ve noticed that NOLA natives tend to overlook the humidity and other issues like hurricanes, overtourism and crime. They, like us, have a love for the city and its tight communal atmosphere in which people genuinely seem to care about each other.

We admire the city’s laid back attitude and we connect with the passionate people who choose to call the Big Easy home. Plus, we’re enamored with both NOLA’s sophisticated cocktail scene where Sazeracs and Grasshoppers flow freely and its legendary stew of music, from the clubs on Frenchmen Street in Marigny all the way to the Maple Leaf in Uptown, that ranges from second line to jazz to R&B.

We also love the city’s melange of architecture. We’re especially drawn to the Colonial Spanish buildings in the French Quarter, the Neo-Baroque mansions in the Garden District and the more humble shotgun shacks in the Bywater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eicRb_0kPXQm9n00
After visiting NOLA again and again and again, we’ve eaten at enough New Orleans restaurants to have our go-to spots. Our favorites includePhoto byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

But, after a half dozen trips to New Orleans including our most recent week-long visit in 2021, we love the food in New Orleans most of all.

This is a city were it’s possible to taste centuries of skillful sauce making and cooking precision, even at modern restaurants like Mopho. It’s also a city where cooks function as professors of deep ‘fryology’ at restaurants like Willie Mae’s Scotch House and Dooky Chase’s.

20 Iconic New Orleans Restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGw3c_0kPXQm9n00
Some of the best New Orleans restaurants operate in historic buildings like this converted 19th century converted mansion.Photo byDaryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

After visiting NOLA again and again and again, we’ve eaten at enough New Orleans restaurants to have our go-to spots. Our favorites include down-and-dirty casual eateries as well as dining temples where servers wear jackets and white gloves. Some double as the best restaurants in the French Quarter though some favorites are located further afield.

As we’ve discovered, some of the best places to eat in New Orleans are relatively new while others have been in business for more than a century. This a city where good restaurants are a dime a dozen but the great ones are truly special.

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover 20 iconic New Orleans restaurants including food photos and dining tips.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# where to eat in new orleans# new orleans restaurants# restaurants in new orleans# nola restaurants# restaurants in nola

Comments / 4

Published by

Award winning website that focuses on culinary travel, food recipes, coffee and cocktails. | https://www.2foodtrippers.com

Philadelphia, PA
169 followers

More from 2foodtrippers

Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe by Weight

Want to bake cookies that turn out delicious every time? With a kitchen scale and the correct ingredients, you can easily follow our Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe anywhere in the world including Europe and the United States.

Read full story

Our Move to Lisbon

We don't have one reason for moving to Lisbon. Rather, we have several reasons for moving to Portugal’s vibrant capital city. We also have a connection to Lisbon that dates back to our honeymoon over a decade ago.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Classic New Orleans Drinks

There’s no excuse for being thirsty or sober in New Orleans. Read on to learn about the best New Orleans drinks and discover where to try them all. Considering that New Orleans is a port city where the good times roll 365 days each year, it’s no surprise that liquor has long played a role in the city’s storied history. Some people even go so far to assert that cocktails were invented in the fun-loving city.

Read full story
1 comments

10 Pastel de Nata Shops in Lisbon

A visit to Lisbon isn’t complete without eating at least one Pastel de Nata. However, one is rarely enough when it comes to the popular Portuguese pastry. Most food travelers in Portugal choose to eat one (or more) creamy tart for breakfast every single day of their trip. Others go on a mission to find the very best Pastel de Nata in Lisbon.

Read full story
Buffalo, NY

4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo

Third wave coffee has arrived in Buffalo! Discover our picks for the best Buffalo coffee shops serving flat whites, cappuccinos and pour overs. We're not talking about diner coffee that you may associate with the hard-scrabble city with an industrial past. Nope. We're talking about coffee crafted with lightly roasted, single origin beans.

Read full story

8 Spots to Drink and Eat on the Finger Lakes Wine Trail

Have you visited any Finger Lakes wineries lately? We recently revisited New York's premier wine region and recommend our favorite spots to drink and eat along the Finger Lakes wine trail.

Read full story

Brioche French Toast Recipe

If there was an olympic style podium for world champion brunch dish, Pancakes, Omelets and French Toast would be vying for gold, silver and bronze. Where each dish ultimately placed would be a game day decision based on performance and the judges' whims.

Read full story
2 comments

Paper Plane Cocktail Recipe

The Paper Plane cocktail is a modern cocktail that debuted more than a century after Wilbur and Orville Wright took their first flight in 1903. That flight changed the world. While the cocktail version may not have made such a bang, it’s still a great invention that’s crafted with liquors produced in both the USA and Italy. In other words, it’s an ideal drink for cocktail enthusiasts who like to travel the world while they drink.

Read full story

Canned Tuna Pasta Recipe

This Canned Tuna Pasta recipe is a great dinner option when you’re stuck at home and crave Italian comfort food. It’s an easy recipe that combines a bunch of common, affordable pantry items to quickly create a super tasty dinner.

Read full story

45 Soups Worth Slurping

We’ve eaten soup in dozens of countries around the globe. Grab a spoon and slurp away as we reveal our picks for the 45 best soups in the world. “A liquid food especially with a meat, fish, or vegetable stock as a base and often containing pieces of solid food.”

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.

Read full story

Avocado Egg Toast Recipe with Chili Crisp

We’re obsessed with Avocado Egg Toast with Chili Crisp. After you follow our ramped-up avocado toast recipe at home, you’ll be obsessed too. Eating at home has motivated us to be more experimental in the kitchen. A prime example of our recent culinary creativity is layering mashed avocado and egg over toast and then sprinkling chili crisp on top.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy