Brioche French Toast Recipe

If there was an olympic style podium for world champion brunch dish, Pancakes, Omelets and French Toast would be vying for gold, silver and bronze. Where each dish ultimately placed would be a game day decision based on performance and the judges' whims.

Brioche French Toast at Home Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Just like those judges, our preference for these three iconic brunch dishes depends on our moods. Lately, however, French Toast has become one of our favorite mid-day brunch treats. Though, for better and worse, not all French Toast versions are equal in concept and execution.

This Sugar Bread French Toast we ate in in Amsterdam was award-worthy. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We've made this observation after eating a lot of French Toast, from great to mediocre, all over the world in cities that include Amsterdam, Athens, Buffalo, Lisbon, Lyon and New Orleans. And not just traditional French Toast. We've eaten interpretations of the adopted Gallic food favorite that include versions stuffed with cheese, “Monte Christo” sandwiches, white toast simply dipped in egg and our favorite - French Toast with brioche bread.

Not every version of French Toast that we've eaten would win the gold or even silver. We've made it our mission to create a version that wins the top prize each and every time.

The French Connection to French Toast

Sometimes we top our Brioche French Toast with bananas and strawberries. As a bonus, strawberry leaves add color and flavor. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

While there's no definitive explanation as to how and why Pain Perdu assumed the name French Toast in America, we assume that the name was given in tribute to the cooking process that the French developed. However, in our opinion, Pain Perdu and French Toast are different dishes. Hear us out...

So while the differences between Pain Perdu and French Toast may be technically slight, the open plating style and whole slices of bread used to prepare French Toast can, in some cases, make the American dish significantly different.

That being said, Americans can soak bread in one of France’s great sweet sauces, Crème Anglaise, to make killer French Toast. As for us, we go to the next level by using high quality brioche bread and whole vanilla beans in our recipe.

Brioche French Toast Ingredients

The key ingredients in our Brioche French Toast recipe include brioche, brown sugar, butter, cream, eggs, maple syrup and salt. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Although the ingredients to make Brioche French Toast are fairly simple, you’ll want to start gathering them about a day ahead. You can make some substitutions but, as usual, what you put in is what you get out of this recipe.

Brioche

Brown Sugar

Butter

Cream

Eggs

Fresh Fruit

Maple Syrup

Milk

Salt

Vanilla Bean

Visit 2foodtrippers for the full step-by-step Brioche French Toast recipe including process photos and pro tips.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.