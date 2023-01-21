Paper Plane Cocktail Recipe

The Paper Plane cocktail is a modern cocktail that debuted more than a century after Wilbur and Orville Wright took their first flight in 1903. That flight changed the world.

While the cocktail version may not have made such a bang, it’s still a great invention that’s crafted with liquors produced in both the USA and Italy. In other words, it’s an ideal drink for cocktail enthusiasts who like to travel the world while they drink.

What Is a Paper Plane Cocktail?

Don’t be misled by the Paper Plane cocktail’s bright orange hue. It’s a serious cocktail for serious cocktail drinkers. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Unlike paper planes made with actual paper, the Paper Plane cocktail requires three separate liquors (amaro, Aperol and bourbon) plus freshly squeezed lemon juice. Also, unlike those paper gliders, it’s easy to craft the cocktail version at home since no special skills or tools are required.

Drinking a Paper Plane cocktail is equally easy to do. The orange cocktail is surprisingly smooth despite its bitter, herbaceous and tart flavors. But make no mistake. This bourbon cocktail packs a punch despite its fanciful name.

The Paper Plane’s ingredients will tickle your tastebuds and blast you straight into the air. However, should you choose to imbibe more than one Paper Plane cocktail, you may be in for a rough landing or at least a bit of tummy turbulence.

History of the Paper Plane Cocktail

Many cocktails have mysterious origins. The Paper Plane, invented in the USA by mixologist Sam Ross, is not one of those cocktails. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Research into this boozy cocktail reveals that American bartender Sam Ross invented the Paper Plane cocktail in 2007 for Chicago’s The Violet Hour.

Ross apparently derived inspiration from the Last Word, a classic cocktail crafted with green Chartreuse, dry gin, maraschino liqueur and freshly squeezed lime juice. His interpretation was creative considering that ingredient is different but, hey, all’s fair in love and cocktails.

He also got inspiration from the M.I.A. song Paper Planes. Whether this inspiration was related to the song’s infectious tune or its serious lyrics is a mystery that’s best investigated by imbibing more Paper Plane cocktails.

Fun Fact: The Paper Plane isn’t Sam Ross’ only cocktail claim to fame. The prolific bartender also created the Penicillin cocktail with Scotch whisky, lemon juice, honey syrup and fresh ginger.

Paper Plane Ingredients

You can count the Paper Plane cocktail’s ingredients on one hand. They include bourbon, Aperol, Nonino Amaro, a lemon and ice. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

While you only need a piece paper to create a paper plane, you’ll need the following ingredients to craft a Paper Plane cocktail:

Bourbon

Amaro Nonino

Aperol

Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

Ice (for shaking)

Lemon Peel (garnish)

Once you assemble these ingredients, the drink is easy to craft using a 1:1:1:1 ratio.

