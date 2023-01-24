45 Soups Worth Slurping

We’ve eaten soup in dozens of countries around the globe. Grab a spoon and slurp away as we reveal our picks for the 45 best soups in the world.

Soup in Zagreb Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

“A liquid food especially with a meat, fish, or vegetable stock as a base and often containing pieces of solid food.”

We get inspired by soup. We’re not talking about the literal Merriam-Webster dictionary definition above. Our inspiration has come from eating soup around the world in five continents, 50 countries and too many cities to count.

We’re also not talking about Merriam-Webster’s alternate definition that involves an unfortunate predicament. We much prefer eating soup over being in the soup!

We’ve eaten soup all over the world. We ate this fancy bowl of cold corn soup at Monstera Bistro in Ljubljana. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Thinking about soup evokes memories beyond yesterday’s lunch and past travels. We can’t help but remember holidays and other gatherings when our mothers and grandmothers would make chicken soup in pots that towered over the stove, slowly simmering the soup with a layer of pillow-like matzoh balls floating on top.

Our connection to soup isn’t unique. Families around the globe gather around similar pots. However, some pots have wontons or dumplings instead of matzoh balls.

The History of Soup

The Greek people have been eating soup for centuries. We slurped this bowl at Diporto in Athens in the current century. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Archeologists have traced the ritual of eating hot soup so far back that it predates modern civilization by many millennia. While we’ll never know how soup tasted back in 20,000 BC when Neanderthals boiled bones in water, we certainly respect their efforts while using clay pots and hot rocks to make that first generation of soup.

Ancient civilizations took soup to the next level by adding vegetables and other ingredients to the mix. They even traveled with their soup recipes. Whether it was the Romans, Chinese, Turks or Ottomans, each conquering empire spread its soup customs to foreign lands, with many soup traditions remaining long after the conquerers were chased away.

Lots of countries have a hearty version of meat soup. We ate this Croatian version at Purger in Zagreb. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Soup worlds began to collide once explorers and traders began traversing across oceans and along the silk road. Eventually, canning and dehydration gave soup the push it needed to become a truly global food.

Proving that soup has gone global, we ate this textbook bowl of Japanese Ramen at Noraneko in Portland, Oregon. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Followers of the Paleo diet started simmering bones in water and the end result has been ‘remarketed’ to the masses as trendy bone broth. Additions like veggies, herbs and spices elevate modern-day bone broth beyond the Neanderthal version but, at the end of the day, it’s kind of the same thing albeit in a much fancier bowl.

Our History with Soup

Eating soup makes us smile. We smiled while eating these bowls of Spring Borscht at Casa Terra in Transylvania. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

Over the past decade, we’ve experienced excellent noodle soups in China, extraordinary ramen in Japan and rich, decadent onion soup in both Paris and Montreal. With each arrival at a new destination, a bowl of soup soon followed. Whether it was Caldo Verde at our first honeymoon dinner at a Porto restaurant or Tonkatsu Ramen at 3:00 am in Osaka, a hot bowl was always on our agenda.

Our Favorite Soups Around the World

Soup is good food all over the world. We ate this good food at Ciorbarie, a Bucharest restaurant that specializes in soup. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

We’ve tasted soups that opened up a world of flavor over the past 10 years. As our pallets changed and grew along with our travels and culinary experiences, so did our appreciation for a good bowl of broth.

Visit 2foodtrippers to discover the 45 soups that we love slurping around the world. We've included photos and descriptions for each soup.

Join our email list and receive our free guide to eating like a local when you travel.