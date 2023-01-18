Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.

Pittsburgh Skyline Photo by Jeremy Jones

Historically a meat and potato city fueled by steel and coal, Pittsburgh is transitioning to a technology hub with businesses like Google and Facebook operating satellite offices away from their Silicon Valley headquarters. Long considered Pennsylvania's second city after Philadelphia, Pittsburgh is emerging from the shadow to become a worthy city on its own merits.

No stranger to art and commerce, Pittsburgh is Andy Warhol’s home town and where Andrew Carnegie made his fortune. However, the Steel City was never known for its food scene. As we found during a recent visit, times are changing and there are now many great places to eat in Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania’s hilly city situated on the shores of the Allegheny River is on the rise when it comes to food. Famous for producing ketchup for french fries and then putting those fries inside sandwiches and on top of salads, Pittsburgh now has a farm to table culture and a burgeoning third wave coffee scene. The city is also a hub for craft beer aficionados.

But where are the best places to eat in Pittsburgh? And by best, we mean the Pittsburgh restaurants where locals eat.

A Local’s Picks for the Best Places to Eat in Pittsburgh

The charcuterie plate at Cure was a cured meat masterpiece with an assortment of favorites like nduja, speck, salami, pate and finocchiona. Photo by Daryl Hirsch/2foodtrippers

The Pittsburgh restaurant scene is rapidly changing with new eateries opening in neighborhoods like Lawrenceville and the Strip District on a regular basis. Though exciting for both locals and tourists, these changes can make it challenging for diners in Pittsburgh to know where to eat.

We’ve asked local expert Jeremy Jones of Discover the Burgh to provide his tips for the best restaurants in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop on where to eat in Pittsburgh:

Favorite Local Pittsburgh Restaurant

The steak selection at Gaucho Parrilla Argentina is extensive but its atmosphere is casual and convivial. Photo by Jeremy Jones

Though not trendy, Gaucho Parrilla Argentia is one of the top restaurants in Pittsburgh. This spacious Pittsburgh BYOB serves grilled meat and vegetables with flavorful dipping sauces and a friendly, ‘unsteakhouselike’ vibe.

Gaucho Parilla Argentina is located at 146 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA.

