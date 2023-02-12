Photo by Alejandro Luengo on Unsplash

The US government has identified six Chinese entities as key supporters of Beijing’s military modernization efforts

Antony Blinken the U. S Secretary of State, has taken action against these entities to protect American security and sovereignty by enforcing regulatory powers when necessary.

President needs to get serious about protecting citizens from potential threats posed by hostile surveillance programs such as those allegedly conducted by China and giving speeches, condemning it through Twitter isn't enough, he must show them through action, because words alone won't show anything

Tensions between the United States and China have been rising since last weekend when an alleged Chinese spy balloon got shot down off the Carolina coast. Responding to this, Washington announced sanctions on Friday against six Chinese entities tied to Beijing's aerospace programs; a move that could further impair their access to U.S. technology exports in retaliation for what it sees as acts of espionage by China. As both countries continue in their verbal sparring match, only time will tell if these economic restrictions are enough for them to achieve reconciliation or fuel even greater hostility between its two global superpowers.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security has identified six entities as key supporters in China's military modernization, particularly the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aerospace programs–featuring airships and balloons! It comes when many countries look to develop advanced technologies for their Defence capabilities; however, the PLA got thought to be using these high-altitude balloons not just for military purposes but also for information-gathering operations that affect international security.

Antony Blinken, the U. S Secretary of State, got forced to cancel a high-stakes diplomatic mission to Beijing because of an incident that revealed six Chinese entities aiding China's military modernization efforts - particularly it's aerospace sector with their contributions in airships and balloon intelligence gathering activities for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Don Graves from the Bureau of Industry and Security announced on Twitter that strong action will get taken against anyone interfering with America's security or sovereignty–reaffirming regulatory enforcement powers as necessary.

Five major research and aviation technology entities in China have remained mostly silent when contacted for comment. These include Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., the 48th Research Institute of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, Dongguan Ling Kong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co. Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Tech CO., Huang Cheng Eagle's Men Avionics Corp. The potential implications remain unknown as each company remains unresponsive to contact attempts from external sources.

On Friday, President Joe Biden made a swift and decisive order for the US military to take out an unidentified airborne object off Alaska's coast that posed potential risks towards civilian planes. As tensions rise over China’s hostile surveillance program, this display of force shows how seriously our nation is taking such threats in its effort to protect citizens from harm.

The tensions between the United States and China continue to escalate, with both countries taking strong action in response to each other's actions. The US government has identified six Chinese entities as key supporters of Beijing's military modernization efforts and enacted sanctions against them. Though these economic restrictions may be a step towards reconciliation, only time will tell if they are enough to de-escalate this ongoing conflict. From now on, it is important that the US remains vigilant and continues to take strong action against any infringement on its security or sovereignty. With the support of our allies, we can ensure a safe future for al

