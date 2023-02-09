Illegal Migration May Rise, Biden Administration's Ends Aerial Surveillance At The Southern Border

Photo by Barbara Zandoval on Unsplash

The Biden administration is making a significant cut in the number of aerostats, also known as "Eyes in the Sky," used to monitor and detect activity on the overwhelmed southern border. According to Commerce and Border Protection reports, this reduction has stemmed from a lack of funds; moving from 12 last year down to only four today - all being in Rio Grande Valley Sector.

The Biden Administration has taken steps to bolster security surrounding U.S.-Mexico borders, committing 52 million dollars in Department of Defense funds towards aerostat technology–blimps providing a 3,000 feet vantage point for visual surveillance from the sky. However, that funding ceased at the end of FY 2022 and now only a select few will remain afloat until March 31st.

The U.S. Border Patrol is advancing its surveillance technology by reducing the number of Tactical Aerostats deployed along the southwest border, while also investing in Autonomous Surveillance Towers and Remote Video Surveillance System upgrades as part of their efforts to secure our nation's borders from January 1, 2023, onwards. CBP intends on expanding aerostat deployments to coastal areas for greater coverage - all towards a comprehensive effort that uses groundbreaking approaches for an effective response against potential illegal activities crossing into American soil!

Despite the ongoing migrant crisis in the U.S., balloons at border patrol sites have recently gotten reduced, allowing for increased opportunities for illegal immigrants to slip past agents - a number that has reached as high as 600,000 individuals according to FY 2022 records. Such occurrences are prompting many sources and Border Patrol agents to sound an alarm on cartel activity, taking advantage of this vulnerability with one agent noting how these aerostats serve as vital tools for providing "persistent situational awareness" needed when protecting our borders.

Many have raised concerns about some U.S. Federal Government's decision to discontinue its use of surveillance balloons, which were used as a tool for tracking illegal immigrants at America’s border. Critics point out that eliminating this costly asset could do nothing but worsen security by inadvertently allowing infiltration beyond detection, while also detracting from President Biden's positive remarks regarding his administration’s progress in improving national boundaries and borders in his State of the Union address.

With US President Biden affirming his commitment to effective border security, the decision to end aerial surveillance balloons at the U.S.-Mexico boundary contradicts that pledge by those in the Border Patrol union. Critics warn this may have serious implications for detecting people crossing illegally and come on top of billions being spent elsewhere such as Ukraine while cost-cutting measures get taken back home.

The Biden administration's move to end the aerostat program at the U.S.-Mexico border has gotten met with an outcry from Border Patrol agents, who describe it as a "kick in the gut" that goes against what President Biden said during his State of the Union address last night and could effectively undermine national security. Aerostats have long served an essential role on our borders by allowing us to detect illegal crossings and locate contraband such as fentanyl quickly, leading to more effective arrest along both land & air routes into the country.

While there are potential cost savings that could get made by eliminating aerial surveillance balloons at America’s borders, it is important to recognize their value in providing effective detection against illegal crossings and contraband smuggling - both on land & air routes into the country. We ensure that any decisions taken in the future consider these implications for national security so as not to undermine our nation's efforts towards protecting its boundaries.

